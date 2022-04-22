Spiritualized Release New Album Everything Was Beautiful: Stream

Spiritualized are back with new music for your next trip (if you’re into that sort of thing). The iconic space rock band’s ninth studio album, Everything Was Beautiful, is out now via Fat Possum Records. Listen below via Bandcamp.

Written during the pandemic, Everything Was Beautiful sees Spiritualized frontman J Spaceman play 16 different instruments — in addition to a huge laundry list of guest contributors that includes string and brass sections and choirs. Spaceman and company recorded the album at 11 different studios as well as in his home.

Ahead of the album’s release, Spiritualized shared a string of singles, including “Always Together with You,” “The Mainline Song,” and “Crazy.”

Beyond hitting streaming services, Everything Was Beautiful also arrives today on vinyl, with the physical record expanding on the album’s Mark Farrow-designed pillbox artwork to include a physical pillbox that fans can assemble themselves (again, if you’re into that sort of thing). Order the vinyl here, and check out the band’s vinyl reissues of their first four albums here.

Fans can catch Spiritualized on their expanded North American tour right now. Grab tickets to the tour through Ticketmaster.

Everything Was Beautiful Artwork:

Everything Was Beautiful Tracklist:

01. Always Together With You

02. Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)

03. Let It Bleed (For Iggy)

04. Crazy

05. The Mainline Song

06. The A Song (Laid In Your Arms)

07. I’m Coming Home Again

