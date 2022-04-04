Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Announces Next Project Killing Old People Club

Hwang Dong-hyuk has a follow-up to his hit Netflix original Squid Game in the works, and folks, this isn’t going to be pretty. Speaking at an international Cannes Series Writer’s Club discussion on Monday, the director said he’s working on something that “will be more violent than Squid Game,” and its nickname says it all: Killing Old People Club.

As Variety points out, Dong-hyuk revealed he already has a 25-page treatment completed for the project, which takes inspiration from the works of Italian literary mastermind Umberto Eco. With the working title K.O. Club, it was described as “another controversial film” by Dong-hyuk, whose Squid Game provoked Halloween costume bans in schools, backlash from North Korea, and even a death sentence for smuggling copies of the show.

With all the terror Squid Game brought us, we can safely guess that K.O. Club will similarly be filled with plenty of blood, shocking twists, and social commentary. It might be a while before the film comes to fruition, however. Dong-hyuk is about to return to his native South Korea to get to work on Squid Game Season 2. He added that he hopes to have the new episodes ready for a 2024 premiere.

Squid Game premiered on Netflix in September 2020, swiftly edging out Bridgerton as the platform’s most-watched original series of all time. The horror-thriller series follows a group of South Korean residents who participate in a series of deadly children’s games for a cash prize.

Aside from the various controversies, the show’s success prompted Netflix to commission a giant “Red Light, Green Light” doll in Perth, Australia.