Stanning BTS: FanFic Files Ep. 14 – Las Vegas Edition

In celebration of BTS’ recent residency in Las Vegas, Kayla and Bethany of Stanning BTS host a new Vegas-themed episode of The FanFic Files. Kayla shares “Black Swan” by Charjooning, where Yoongi and Hoseok go to Las Vegas to let loose and Yoongi gets enchanted by a beautiful dancer.

Related Video

Then, Bethany shares “Fill My Heart with Song” by callicoversy, in which Jeongguk feels pulled to enter an old jazz club where the bartender insists he joins the young man dancing alone amongst older couples.

Charity for the month of April: Nova Ukraine. Currently, donations will be allocated to frontline volunteers in order to provide emergency aid to refugees and the remaining citizens.

