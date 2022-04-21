Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stanning BTS: FanFic Files Ep. 14 – Las Vegas Edition

This FanFic Files episode follows the Bangtan Boys during their Vegas residency

Stanning BTS Fanfic files las vegas
Stanning BTS: FanFic Files – Last Vegas Edition, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
April 21, 2022 | 4:10pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    In celebration of BTSrecent residency in Las Vegas, Kayla and Bethany of Stanning BTS host a new Vegas-themed episode of The FanFic Files. Kayla shares “Black Swan” by Charjooning, where Yoongi and Hoseok go to Las Vegas to let loose and Yoongi gets enchanted by a beautiful dancer.

    Related Video

    Then, Bethany shares “Fill My Heart with Song” by callicoversy, in which Jeongguk feels pulled to enter an old jazz club where the bartender insists he joins the young man dancing alone amongst older couples.

    Advertisement

    Listen to Stanning BTS host another edition of FanFic Files in the episode above. Then you can show your love for Stanning BTS with the Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors!

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

    Charity for the month of April: Nova Ukraine. Currently, donations will be allocated to frontline volunteers in order to provide emergency aid to refugees and the remaining citizens.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

stanning bts grammys butter

Stanning BTS: BTS at the 2022 Grammys

April 7, 2022

stanning bts army round table

Stanning BTS: ARMY Roundtable

March 24, 2022

stanning bts retrospective wings album review

Stanning BTS: A Retrospective Wings Album Review

March 3, 2022

stanning bts being an army part 5 podcast 178

Stanning BTS: Being an ARMY Pt. 5

February 17, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stanning BTS: FanFic Files Ep. 14 - Las Vegas Edition

Menu Shop Search Sale