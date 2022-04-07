Menu
Stanning BTS: BTS at the 2022 Grammys

Stanning BTS talks everything Grammys, from BTS's red carpet looks to their dazzling performance of "Butter"

stanning bts grammys butter
photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Image
Consequence Staff
April 7, 2022 | 1:31pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    The Grammys rolled out the red carpet for BTS this year, giving them everything they deserve (besides an actual award). For this week’s episode of Stanning BTS, K & B talk about BTS on the red carpet, their phenomenal performance of “Butter,” and the results of their nomination.

    Listen to the Stanning BTS hosts stan over BTS’ 2022 Grammys appearance in the episode above.

    Then you can show your love for Stanning BTS with the Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series.

