State Champs’ Derek Discanio on Big Statements, B-Sides, and Covering Blink-182

State Champs’ Derek Discanio sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Kings of the New Age, the band’s fourth LP, which he says finds them making their biggest statements yet.

The lead singer discusses how the band is the middle child of the pop punk scene, the pros and cons of B-sides, and how the album’s narrator is on a bad path but headed in the right direction. Discanio also talks about the band’s cover of Matchbox Twenty’s “Real World,” how they’re not happy with their cover of Shawn Mendes’ “Stitches” being their most streamed track, and plans to cover an early Blink-182 song in the near future.

Listen to Derek Discanio of State Champs discuss Kings of the New Age, the pop punk scene, and more. You can also watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.