Stevie Nicks Announces 2022 Headlining Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks has announced a string of solo headlining shows in June to kick off a packed summer and fall of festival appearances.

The solo run begins on June 10th in Ridgefield, Washington and heads down the West Coast to Mountain View, California on June 12th, then Salt Lake City on June 16th and Noblesville, Indiana on June 21st for the finale. The four new amphitheater shows serve as Nick’s only standalone performances aside from stops at Colorado’s Red Rocks and Washington’s The Gorge in May.

A Live Nation pre-sale opens Thursday, April 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code ROADIE), with a general public tickets go on-sale following on Friday, April 29th. Tickets to her upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

The new dates flow perfectly into Nicks’ upcoming string of festival appearances, kicking off on May with at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. She’s also set to appear at Bonnaroo, Connecticut’s Sound on Sound, California’s Ohana Fest, and New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival in the months ahead.

Nicks’ influx of live performances come as a promising sign for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, who previously expressed apprehension over touring in the COVID era. “While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious…” she previously said of her decision to cancel shows in Fall 2021. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”

Brighter days are certainly ahead with Nicks giving the green-light to a summer tour. Elsewhere, the Fleetwood Mac singer was able to bring some lightness to the unexpected loss of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, sharing a poem written as tribute in March.

Stevie Nicks 2022 Tour Dates:

05/07 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/14 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

06/10 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

06/12 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

06/19 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/02 – Snowmass, CO @ JAS Aspen Snowmass

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

09/30 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival