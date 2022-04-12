Netflix Reveals New Trailer for Stranger Things Season 4: Watch

It’s been an eternity since we last saw the Stranger Things kids, but Eleven, Mike, and the gang are finally back in a new trailer for Season 4 of the Netflix hit. Watch the clip below.

Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered way back in 2019, and the arc ended with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) taking Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her sons, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Will (Noah Schnapp), out of Hawkins, Indiana to start a new life in California. The Season 4 trailer assures us that despite this distance, the kids have yet to escape the Upside Down — or each other.

Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser)returns to enlist the gang in a coming war, one that he fears they’ll lose with Eleven. But with her powers gone and Hopper (David Harbour) trapped in a Russian prison (where he’s apparently fighting Demogorgons?!), there doesn’t seem to be much hope. That’s especially true when the remaining Hawkins crew willing enter the Upside Down and seemingly discover that their new advisory not only has an army of hell-bats but is… humanoid.

Advertisement

Related Video

We also get our first look at the (predictably creepy) Robert Englund, the iconic A Nightmare on Elm Street actor who joined the cast for Season 4. Englund plays Victor Creel, described as “a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.”

Stranger Things Season 4 is divided into two parts: The first half premieres May 27th, with the second half following on July 1st. Series regulars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Cara Buono, Sadie Sink, and Matthew Modine are set to return in the new season.

Back in November, Netflix shared the titles for all nine episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. In February, the streaming service confirmed the supernatural hit would end after Season 5 — something that’ teased in the new trailer with the phrase, “Every ending has a beginning.” See where we ranked the show in our list of Netflix’s best original series.

Advertisement