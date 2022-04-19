Stray Kids Announce “MANIAC” US Tour Dates

This summer, K-pop superstars Stray Kids are heading from the streets of Seoul to the streets of America. The band has announced the US leg of their “2nd World Tour MANIAC,” which is set to kick off this June.

The seven-date jaunt kicks off on June 20th in Newark. From there, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N will play shows in Chicago, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Seattle.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22nd at 6 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

Stray Kids’ “MANIAC Tour” comes in support of ODDINARY, the group’s latest mini-album. Back in March, Consequence caught up with the band to discuss the project, as well as their 2021 LP NOEASY. Revisit the conversation here, and learn see we included Stray Kids as one of the 10 K-Pop Acts That Dominated 2021.

Stray Kids 2022 Tour Dates:

06/29 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

07/01 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/03 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/06 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

07/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/12 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

07/14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena