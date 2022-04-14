Susan Sarandon Cast as Villain in DC’s Blue Beetle Movie

DC Film’s first Latino superhero is set to do battle with Queen Narissa. Susan Sarandon has been cast as the lead villain, Victoria Kord, in the upcoming Blue Beetle adaptation.

As The Wrap reports, Sharon Stone was originally tied to the role, but Sarandon has officially closed the deal on the part. The comic book adaptation will see Sarandon’s Kord teaming with Raoul Max Trujillo’s Carapax the Indestructible Man to battle the titular hero, aka Jaime Reyes, played by Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña. The cast also includes Harvey Guillén, Belissa Escobedo, and Bruna Marquezine.

Angel Manuel Soto is onboard to direct the film from a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Originally set for an HBO Max debut, the project has since been bumped up to a theatrical release.

As for Sarandon’s Kord character, it appears the advisory has been created specifically for the screen. However, fans will note the character’s name has a major comic book connection. Prior to Reyes, there were two other canonical Blue Beetles: Dan Garret and Ted Kord. While Reyes’ iteration of the hero is powered by an alien scarab that morphs into a battle suit, Kord relied solely on his technological intellect to build himself armor and weaponry.

Kord also designed the suit used by Carapax (as well as another power armor suit used by popular hero Booster Gold). While Victoria Kord doesn’t exist in the books, it’s clear from the Carapax inclusion that the use of the surname is no mere coincidence.

We’ll see how it all plays out when Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18th, 2023.