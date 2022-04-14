Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Susan Sarandon Cast as Villain in DC’s Blue Beetle Movie

Sharon Stone was originally connected to the role

Susan Sarandon blue beetle villain victoria kord dc comics
Susan Sarandon (photo by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock) and Blue Beetle (DC Entertainment)
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
April 14, 2022 | 5:22pm ET

    DC Film’s first Latino superhero is set to do battle with Queen Narissa. Susan Sarandon has been cast as the lead villain, Victoria Kord, in the upcoming Blue Beetle adaptation.

    As The Wrap reports, Sharon Stone was originally tied to the role, but Sarandon has officially closed the deal on the part. The comic book adaptation will see Sarandon’s Kord teaming with Raoul Max Trujillo’s Carapax the Indestructible Man to battle the titular hero, aka Jaime Reyes, played by Cobra Kai breakout Xolo Maridueña. The cast also includes Harvey Guillén, Belissa Escobedo, and Bruna Marquezine.

    Angel Manuel Soto is onboard to direct the film from a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Originally set for an HBO Max debut, the project has since been bumped up to a theatrical release.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As for Sarandon’s Kord character, it appears the advisory has been created specifically for the screen. However, fans will note the character’s name has a major comic book connection. Prior to Reyes, there were two other canonical Blue Beetles: Dan Garret and Ted Kord. While Reyes’ iteration of the hero is powered by an alien scarab that morphs into a battle suit, Kord relied solely on his technological intellect to build himself armor and weaponry.

    Kord also designed the suit used by Carapax (as well as another power armor suit used by popular hero Booster Gold). While Victoria Kord doesn’t exist in the books, it’s clear from the Carapax inclusion that the use of the surname is no mere coincidence.

    We’ll see how it all plays out when Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18th, 2023.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Crimes of the Future Teaser Trailer David Cronenberg Viggo Mortensen Lea Seydoux Kristen Stewart

Viggo Mortensen Preps His Organs for Display in Trailer for David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future: Watch

April 14, 2022

David Bowie documentary

David Bowie Documentary Moonage Daydream Picked Up by Neon, Universal, HBO

April 13, 2022

cuba gooding jr guilty forcible touching

Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty in Forcible Touching Case

April 13, 2022

andy kaufman documentary in production comedy safdie brothers

Safdie Brothers Producing Andy Kaufman Documentary

April 13, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Susan Sarandon Cast as Villain in DC's Blue Beetle Movie

Menu Shop Search Sale