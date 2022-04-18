Menu
Swedish House Mafia Expand Tour, Announce Grimes and Kaytranada as Opening Acts

The electronic music trio's "Paradise Again Tour" kicks off this summer

Swedish House Mafia 2022 tour
Swedish House Mafia, photo by Alexander Wessely
Consequence Staff
April 18, 2022 | 5:09pm ET

    On the heels of their co-headlining performance at Coachella on Sunday, Swedish House Mafia have expanded their “Paradise Again Tour” with new dates in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. What’s more, they’ve confirmed the tour’s support acts, which include Grimes and Kaytranada on select dates.

    Grimes will appear at SHM’s tour opener in Miami on July 29th, and then again in Austin on August 25th. According to a publicist, she will be performing a DJ set at both shows.

    Meanwhile, Kaytranada will open SHM’s show in Las Vegas on August 27th.

    ZHU will open the majority of Swedish House Mafia’s North American shows, while Alesso will tour with the group in the Europe. You can find the tour’s full schedule (and who is opening when) below.

    Related Video

    Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale Thursday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the rest of the tour are on sale here.

    Swedish House Mafia’s “Paradise Again Tour” marks the electronic music trio’s first such outing in a decade. The group also recently released a reunion album called Paradise Again, which was highlighted by the A$AP Rocky collaboration “Frankenstein.”

    Swedish House Mafia 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/29 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena +
    07/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    08/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #
    08/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #
    08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #
    08/07 – Montreal, QC @ îleSoniq Festival
    08/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #
    08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #
    08/11 – Washington, @ Capital One Arena #
    08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    08/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #
    08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    08/21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    08/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center +
    08/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #
    08/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #
    08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    09/04 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena #
    09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium #
    09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
    09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #
    09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    09/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center #
    09/29 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #
    09/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena #
    10/02 – London, UK @ The O2 #
    10/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #
    10/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham #
    10/10 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena *
    10/14 – Madrid, ES @ IFEMA Madrid Live *
    10/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena *
    10/18 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum *
    10/19 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *
    10/21 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena *
    10/22 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena *
    10/25 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena *
    10/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle *
    10/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    10/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    11/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle *
    11/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *
    11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *
    11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena *
    11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *
    11/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
    11/13 – Tampere, FI @ Uros Arena

    + = w/ Grimes
    $ = w/ Kaytranada
    # = w/ Zhu
    * = w/ Alesso

