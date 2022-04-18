On the heels of their co-headlining performance at Coachella on Sunday, Swedish House Mafia have expanded their “Paradise Again Tour” with new dates in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. What’s more, they’ve confirmed the tour’s support acts, which include Grimes and Kaytranada on select dates.

Grimes will appear at SHM’s tour opener in Miami on July 29th, and then again in Austin on August 25th. According to a publicist, she will be performing a DJ set at both shows.

Meanwhile, Kaytranada will open SHM’s show in Las Vegas on August 27th.

ZHU will open the majority of Swedish House Mafia’s North American shows, while Alesso will tour with the group in the Europe. You can find the tour’s full schedule (and who is opening when) below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale Thursday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Tickets for the rest of the tour are on sale here.

Swedish House Mafia’s “Paradise Again Tour” marks the electronic music trio’s first such outing in a decade. The group also recently released a reunion album called Paradise Again, which was highlighted by the A$AP Rocky collaboration “Frankenstein.”

Swedish House Mafia 2022 Tour Dates:

07/29 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena +

07/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

08/03 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden #

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

08/07 – Montreal, QC @ îleSoniq Festival

08/09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden #

08/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center #

08/11 – Washington, @ Capital One Arena #

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena #

08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center +

08/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

08/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

08/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/04 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena #

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium #

09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

09/14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center #

09/29 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #

09/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena #

10/02 – London, UK @ The O2 #

10/06 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

10/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham #

10/10 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena *

10/14 – Madrid, ES @ IFEMA Madrid Live *

10/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena *

10/18 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum *

10/19 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *

10/21 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena *

10/22 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena *

10/25 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena *

10/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle *

10/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle *

11/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *

11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *

11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena *

11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *

11/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

11/13 – Tampere, FI @ Uros Arena

Advertisement

+ = w/ Grimes

$ = w/ Kaytranada

# = w/ Zhu

* = w/ Alesso