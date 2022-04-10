Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Syd Drops Sophomore Solo Album Broken Hearts Club: Stream

The singer's sophomore effort contains collabs with Lucky Daye, Smino, and Kehlani

syd broken hearts club sophomore solo album stream
Syd, photo by Swurve
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 10, 2022 | 2:10pm ET

    Syd has released Broken Hearts Club, her sophomore solo album, via Columbia Records. Stream it below.

    The project, a follow-up to her 2017 solo debut Fin and EP Always Never Home, was preceded by singles “Missing Out,” “Fast Car,” and album opener “CYBAH” featuring a guest assist from Lucky Daye. The studio effort also contains collaborations with Smino (“Right Track”) and Kehlani (“Out Loud”).

    The album is about a relationship I had that ended in my first real broken heart,” the singer said in a statement ahead of the studio set’s release. “It almost felt like I joined a club because all of my friends went through similar experiences. It was like a rite of passage. I started writing the album on the relationship when I was in love. You’re really getting the whole journey from the beginning to the end. I want people to find it beautiful. It’s super vulnerable, sentimental, and it’s soft. There’s touching moments and a couple of dark moments.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Between solo projects, Syd collaborated with Zayn on Nobody is Listening duet “When Love’s Around” as well as Disclosure and Kehlani on the former’s 2020 single “Birthday.”

    Meanwhile, The Internet — Syd’s alt-R&B group with Matt Martians, Steve Lacy, Patrick Paige II, and Christopher Smith — released their most recent album, Hive Mind, back in 2018.

    Broken Hearts Club Artwork:

    syd broken hearts club album artwork stream
    Broken Hearts Club Tracklist:
    01. CYBAH (feat. Lucky Daye)
    02. Tie the Knot
    03. Fast Car
    04. Right Track (feat. Smino)
    05. Sweet
    06. Control
    07. No Way
    08. Getting Late
    09. Out Loud (feat. Kehlani)
    10. Heartfelt Freestyle
    11. BMHWDY
    12. Goodbye My Love
    13. Missing Out

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

damon albarn the nearer the fountain more pure the stream flows deluxe edition 4-disc set bonus tracks instrumentals stream

Damon Albarn's The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Gets Deluxe Reissue: Stream

April 8, 2022

orville peck new album bronco stream apple music spotify

Orville Peck Unleashes New Album Bronco: Stream

April 8, 2022

yung lean fka twigs bliss collaboration new single music video stardust mixtape stream watch

Yung Lean and FKA twigs Team Up on "Bliss": Stream

April 8, 2022

empress of save me stream

Empress Of Returns with "Sexual Urgency" and New Song "Save Me": Stream

April 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Syd Drops Sophomore Solo Album Broken Hearts Club: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale