Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Taylor Hawkins Joins Edgar Winter to Cover “Guess I’ll Go Away” in First Posthumous Release: Stream

The song appears on Brother Johnny, Edgar Winter's tribute to his late sibling Johnny Winter

taylor hawkins guess i'll go away johnny winter edgar winter cover watch stream listen
Edgar Winter and Taylor Hawkins, photo via Edgar Winter
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 15, 2022 | 10:54am ET

    Rock titan Taylor Hawkins tragically passed away last month, and his first posthumous release is a cover of Johnny Winter’s “Guess I’ll Go Away.” He recorded the song shortly before his death for Edgar Winter’s new tribute album to his late sibling, Brother Johnny.

    Hawkins sings lead vocals on the track from the 1970 album Johnny Winter And, with Doug Rappoport on guitar and Edgar playing the organ. Hawkins puts a sinful vocal fry on the opening, “Hey!” and approaches the melody with a mix of hair metal glam and hard rock grind.

    “We wanted a younger, more energetic, modern approach to the vocal,” Edgar wrote on his website. “Our engineer, mixer, and producer (Ross Hogarth) had worked extensively with Taylor and they were very close friends. When Ross suggested Taylor (being such a huge Foo Fighters fan) I said WOW — how perfect. And I know Doug [Rappoport] will be absolutely thrilled.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He added, “I had only just met Taylor, and barely got to know him, but I was so impressed by his sincerity, positive energy, and pure enthusiasm. He had a unique spontaneous style different from anyone I’ve ever worked with before. I can be very opinionated — but as soon as heard what he was doing, I knew it was best to step back, stay out of the way, and let him do his thing. That session was an experience I will never forget.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kirk hammett high plains drifter

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Shares New Song "High Plains Drifter" from Upcoming Solo EP: Stream

April 15, 2022

Gavin DeGraw Kyle Meredith With

Gavin DeGraw on Writing a Tribute to His Late Parents with Face the River

April 15, 2022

sault five things to know nine album stream

5 Things to Know About The Mysterious UK Collective SAULT

April 15, 2022

grey daze chester bennington saturation strange love stream

Grey Daze Announce New Album Featuring Chester Bennington's Vocals, Share "Saturation (Strange Love)": Stream

April 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taylor Hawkins Joins Edgar Winter to Cover "Guess I'll Go Away" in First Posthumous Release: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale