Peacock’s Ted Prequel Series Reveals Main Cast Alongside Seth MacFarlane

A decade after we first met Ted, the blockbuster film franchise is coming to the small screen. Peacock announced today the main recurring cast in their highly-anticipated Ted TV series, with Seth MacFarlane reprising his role as the titular foul-mouthed, anthropomorphic teddy bear.

Joining MacFarlane in the Ted cast are Giorgia Whigham (13 Reasons Why), Max Burkholder (Parenthood), and Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer).

The series takes us back in time to 1993, when Ted’s 15 minutes of fame have passed. He’s now living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Burkholder), along with John’s parents (Grimes) and cousin (Whigham). Ted is a loyal, supportive companion to the Bennett family — in spite of his moments of poor influence on John.

As you might expect, MacFarlane also serves as the show’s writer, director, and co-showrunner. Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh of Modern Family join him as executive producers, co-writers, and co-showrunners.

Ted will also be executive produced by Erica Huggins, president of MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions. Alana Kleiman and Jason Clark will also serve as executive producers, the latter of whom is returning after producing the film franchise. Peacock hasn’t yet unveiled the release date for Ted, but you can stay tuned here for more as we hear about it.

Last year, MacFarlane expressed his desire to pull Family Guy from FOX after 19 seasons in light of the network’s COVID-19-deniers like Tucker Carlson. “Look, FOX, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore,” MacFarlane tweeted. “The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

Hence: Ted’s home on the NBC-owned Peacock. It marks the second series order under MacFarlane’s deal with NBCUniversal Content Studios after a science show hosted by Bill Nye, appropriately titled The End Is Nye.