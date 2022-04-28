Tegan and Sara have unveiled the new single “Fucking Up What Matters,” which marks their first release since signing with their new label partner Mom+Pop Music.

The twin sisters make a clear statement on the propulsive pop number, co-produced by John Congleton. It mixes their buoyant, catchy hooks with a brazen lyrical punch. In the verses, their self-aware songwriting meets unapologetic self-destructiveness as they stress over impulsive urges, but the pair can’t help but hope that the irresistible feeling is mutual, ending with the refrain: “You’re like a tattoo/ Something I can’t undo/ I hope I got under your skin, too.”

In a statement, Tegan Quin shares: “‘Fucking Up What Matters’ felt like an ode to the moment in your life when you realize that you have most, if not all, of the things you wanted and you start to think about what would happen if you just walked away from it all. It’s the moment in the middle of the night when you start to daydream about something else, something you never imagined. It’s the feeling you have when you think you might have hit a new low, and yet you’ve never felt so good. Sometimes it’s admitting that you can’t stop yourself from fucking up what matters, that you feel your strongest.”

She even suggests the song’s title comes from family experience, saying: “As my mom would say, ‘it’s often when we’re fucking up what matters, that we’re learning the most about ourselves.'”

The song is matched with a video directed by Tony Wolski that stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, who have been cast to portray younger versions of the Canadian duo in the coming-of-age series High School, based on their 2019 joint memoir of the same name. Tegan and Sara serve as co-creators and executive producers with Clea Duvall, who also wrote and directed several episodes. The show is currently in production and will feature Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer.

Regarding their move to Mom+Pop, the duo revealed that it actually stands as a sort of reunion. They shared: “Michael Goldstone signed us to Sire/Warner in 2006. We had just made The Con and felt like the vision Goldie and the team at Sire had for us and the album were a good fit. But soon after he signed us, he left to start Mom+Pop. We never held it against him. But joked that one day we’d work together for real. So it was with great enthusiasm that we agreed to sign to Mom+Pop when our deal with Warner ended in 2021. We look forward to being back at an indie label, on a brilliant roster, with Goldie and the label’s incredible team helping us start this next chapter in our lives with the release of our tenth album.”

Tegan and Sara recently released the acoustic reimagining of their 2004 record So Jealous, called Still Jealous, via their previous label Sire Records in February. Their last studio album Hey, I’m Just Like You arrived in 2019 and coincided with the release of the duo’s memoir.