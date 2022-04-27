Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Add Fall 2022 North American Leg to “Bay Strikes Back” Tour

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel have added a Fall 2022 North American leg to their ongoing “Bay Strikes Back” tour.
The pioneering Bay Area thrash bands are currently in the midst of the tour’s spring leg, and will head out again in September. Dates for the new shows kick off September 9th in Phoenix and run through October 15th in San Jose, California — with the tour’s first set of Canadian shows falling in the middle of the itinerary. Tickets for the new leg go on sale Friday (April 29th) at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (use code ROADIE).
As reported before the spring run, former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, has joined Testament’s lineup, replacing Gene Hoglan, who left the band to work on other projects. Lombardo was previously briefly a member of Testament in the late ’90s, when he played on their acclaimed 1999 album The Gathering.
“We’re so excited to do a second leg of Bay Strikes Back Tour into Canada,” commented Testament’s Eric Peterson in a press release. “It’s been a long time coming and now things are starting to gel with Dave. We will be adding some newer songs and some older ones too into the set METAL!”
Added singer Chuck Billy: “We’ve all been having a killer time playing a lot of sold out shows for diehard metal fans across the US and we wanna keep the party rolling!”
It goes without saying: The bill for the “Bay Strikes Back” tour is stacked, with Exodus and Death Angel completing the legendary triad of thrash.
“This tour has been so raging, so crushing, what do we do to follow it up? We do it again!” commented Exodus shredder Gary Holt. “Exodus will be joining Testament and Death Angel for another round of The Bay Strikes Back Tour in the US! Hitting some major markets and also Canada! More Brutality on tap for all, come join the violence!”
Below you can check out the full list of 2022 dates for the “Bay Strikes Back” tour, including the remaining Spring shows. Get tickets here.
Testament, Exodus and Death Angel 2022 North American Tour Dates:
04/27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
05/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
05/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
05/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts
05/05 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
05/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
05/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater
05/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/10 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
05/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
05/14 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
05/15 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
05/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit
05/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
09/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
09/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
09/12 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion
09/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman
09/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/16 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
09/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
09/21 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
09/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
09/23 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
09/26 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
09/27 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
09/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
09/30 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
10/01 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
10/03 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
10/08 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
10/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
10/12 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/14 – Reno, NV @ Cargo
10/15 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic