Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel Add Fall 2022 North American Leg to “Bay Strikes Back” Tour

Testament, Exodus, and Death Angel have added a Fall 2022 North American leg to their ongoing “Bay Strikes Back” tour.

The pioneering Bay Area thrash bands are currently in the midst of the tour’s spring leg, and will head out again in September. Dates for the new shows kick off September 9th in Phoenix and run through October 15th in San Jose, California — with the tour’s first set of Canadian shows falling in the middle of the itinerary. Tickets for the new leg go on sale Friday (April 29th) at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Thursday (use code ROADIE).

As reported before the spring run, former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, has joined Testament’s lineup, replacing Gene Hoglan, who left the band to work on other projects. Lombardo was previously briefly a member of Testament in the late ’90s, when he played on their acclaimed 1999 album The Gathering.

“We’re so excited to do a second leg of Bay Strikes Back Tour into Canada,” commented Testament’s Eric Peterson in a press release. “It’s been a long time coming and now things are starting to gel with Dave. We will be adding some newer songs and some older ones too into the set METAL!”

Added singer Chuck Billy: “We’ve all been having a killer time playing a lot of sold out shows for diehard metal fans across the US and we wanna keep the party rolling!”

It goes without saying: The bill for the “Bay Strikes Back” tour is stacked, with Exodus and Death Angel completing the legendary triad of thrash.

“This tour has been so raging, so crushing, what do we do to follow it up? We do it again!” commented Exodus shredder Gary Holt. “Exodus will be joining Testament and Death Angel for another round of The Bay Strikes Back Tour in the US! Hitting some major markets and also Canada! More Brutality on tap for all, come join the violence!”

Below you can check out the full list of 2022 dates for the “Bay Strikes Back” tour, including the remaining Spring shows. Get tickets here.

Testament, Exodus and Death Angel 2022 North American Tour Dates:

04/27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

05/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

05/02 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

05/05 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

05/06 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

05/07 – Cincinnati, OH @ Madison Theater

05/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/10 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

05/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

05/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

05/14 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

05/15 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

05/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

05/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit

05/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

09/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

09/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

09/12 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion

09/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman

09/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/16 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

09/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

09/21 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/22 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

09/23 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

09/26 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

09/27 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

09/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/30 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

10/01 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

10/03 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

10/08 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

10/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

10/12 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/14 – Reno, NV @ Cargo

10/15 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

