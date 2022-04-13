The 69 Eyes have shared a music video for a new song titled “Drive.” It comes ahead of the veteran Finnish goth rockers’ 13th studio album, which is currently being recorded for a 2023 release.

The track is an ’80s nostalgia trip with serious Billy Idol vibes. The driving riffs and husky, dominant vocals harken back to “White Wedding.” According to guitarist Bazie, the aforementioned decade was an inherent influence on the song.

“The inspiration came from the same pool of music I have always liked, mostly from the ’80s,” Bazie said in a press release. “I never plan anything; just grab my guitar and see what comes up. We jammed a lot more as a band this time and came up with song ideas from all the guys. ‘Drive’ started from one little riff, which I had for a long time. It took a while, but it was worth it. It still sounds exciting, and that was the goal.”

Added singer Jyrki 69: “Bazie delivered this music, and I was blown away by how fresh it felt again. Sounded like some rock radio stuff. Our songs are on daily rotation on the rock channels here in Finland, but they are the ones that we did 15 years ago. So, I thought that we could have some fresh options now, let’s take the airwaves! ‘Drive’ is a traditional 69 Eyes sounding, fast rocker with a Sunset Strip slap on it!”

Look for The 69 Eyes to perform “Drive” and other tunes from throughout their 30-plus year career during their upcoming European tour dates, including a late fall run with Ministry, Wednesday 13, and 3TEETH.

The new song arrives with a distinctly ’80s-tinged music video to boot. It was directed by Vicente Cordero. Watch it below and stay tuned to Heavy Consequence for updates on The 69 Eyes’ forthcoming album.

