The B-52s Announce Farewell Tour

The B-52s have announced their “Farewell Tour.”

The novelty rock legends’ “final tour ever on Planet Earth” is a 15-date run that ends in Atlanta, Georgia, not too far from where their journey first began over 45 years ago. Before then, The B-52s will kick things off in Seattle on August 22nd, and make stops in Washington DC, Chicago, and two-night stands in New York, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. They’ll be joined on select dates by The Tubes and KC & The Sunshine Band. Check out the full schedule below.

A ticket pre-sale begins Wednesday, April 27th (use code ROADIE) via Ticketmaster, with a general on-sale launching on Friday, April 29th. Book your seat here.

“Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends’ at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world,” co-founder Kate Pierson said in a statement. “It’s been cosmic.”

Cindy Wilson added, “It has been a wild ride, that’s for sure. We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us and feel they can be whomever they are with our music.”

Frontman Fred Schneider promised, “No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blow-out with our friends and family… our fans. And with KC & The Sunshine Band and The Tubes on board, it’s going to be one hell of a farewell party at these concerts.”

The B-52s 2022 Tour Dates:

08/22 — Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall *

09/29 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino **

09/30 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall **

10/01 — Washington DC @ The Anthem **

10/07 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre **

10/13 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre **

10/14 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre **

10/15 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino **

10/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

10/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Auditorium *

10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Auditorium *

11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater **

11/11 — Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre **

* = w/ The Tubes

** = 2/ KC & The Sunshine Band