The B-52s Perform “Love Shack” on Kimmel Ahead of Farewell Tour: Watch

Legendary party band The B-52s are set to embark on their “Farewell Tour” this summer. As a preview, the group appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to perform their signature song, “Love Shack.” Watch the replay below.

After 45 years of doing all 16 dances, The B-52s will hit the road for the “final tour ever on Planet Earth.” The 15-date outing kicks off in August and runs through the middle of November. Check out the full schedule below, and pick up pre-sale tickets beginning today (using code ROADIE) via Ticketmaster. A public on-sale follows on Friday, April 29th.

The B-52s 2022 Tour Dates:

08/22 — Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall *

09/29 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino **

09/30 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall **

10/01 — Washington DC @ The Anthem **

10/07 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre **

10/13 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre **

10/14 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre **

10/15 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino **

10/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

10/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Auditorium *

10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Auditorium *

11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater **

11/11 — Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre **

* = w/ The Tubes

** = w/ KC & The Sunshine Band