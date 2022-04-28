Menu
The B-52s Perform “Love Shack” on Kimmel Ahead of Farewell Tour: Watch

The iconic new wavers are going on one last tour this summer

The B52s Kimmel
The B-52s on Kimmel (ABC)
April 28, 2022 | 8:54am ET

    Legendary party band The B-52s are set to embark on their “Farewell Tour” this summer. As a preview, the group appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to perform their signature song, “Love Shack.” Watch the replay below.

    After 45 years of doing all 16 dances, The B-52s will hit the road for the “final tour ever on Planet Earth.” The 15-date outing kicks off in August and runs through the middle of November. Check out the full schedule below, and pick up pre-sale tickets beginning today (using code ROADIE) via Ticketmaster. A public on-sale follows on Friday, April 29th.

    The B-52s 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/22 — Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall *
    09/29 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino **
    09/30 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall **
    10/01 — Washington DC @ The Anthem **
    10/07 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre **
    10/13 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre **
    10/14 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre **
    10/15 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino **
    10/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    10/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    10/22 —  Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre
    10/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Auditorium *
    10/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Auditorium *
    11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater **
    11/11 — Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre **

    *  = w/ The Tubes
    ** = w/ KC & The Sunshine Band

