The Black Keys Unleash New Song “It Ain’t Over”: Stream

From the forthcoming album Dropout Boogie

The Black Keys, photo by Jim Herrington
April 27, 2022 | 9:59am ET

    The Black Keys have uncorked the new song “It Ain’t Over” from their upcoming album Dropout Boogie.

    Written by Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney alongside Reigning Sound’s Greg Cartwright, “It Ain’t Over” opens with a smooth-shuffling guitar riff before a bass line the size of a monster truck starts ambling down the center of the track. “Money and love ain’t no sure thing,” Auerbach sings, “You live for a thrill, you die for a dream.” Check out a visualizer for “It Ain’t Over” below.

    Dropout Boogie arrives May 13th on Nonesuch Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. Previously, the band shared the lead single “Wild Child.” You’ll be able to catch it live when the “Dropout Boogie” tour kicks off in September, and tickets are available here.

    If that’s not enough of The Black Keys for you, be sure to check out the 10th anniversary super deluxe edition of El Camino that dropped in November.

