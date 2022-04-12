The Clash’s Combat Rock to Receive 40th Anniversary Reissue

The Clash’s 1982 album Combat Rock is receiving a special re-release for its upcoming 40th anniversary.

Titled Combat Rock / The People’s Hall, the new edition is set for release May 20th and will combine the original studio set, which includes fan favorite tracks “Rock the Casbah,” “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” and “Know Your Rights,” with 12 tracks recorded at The People’s Hall in London back in 1981 following the band’s 17-show residency at New York’s Bond Casino.

Among the songs on the bonus LP are a brand-new take on “Know Your Rights,” previously unreleased instrumental track “He Who Dares or Is Tired,” the original mix of “The Escapades of Futura 2000,” “The Fulham Connection” outtakes, “Idle in Kangaroo Court,” and more, all recorded ahead of the rockers’ 1981 tour of East and Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

Related Video

The 40th anniversary special edition is available for pre-order now, and comes in a variety of formats including digital, a double CD, and three LP vinyl. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Last month, Ukrainian rock band Beton reimagined The Clash’s 1979 hit “London Calling” as “Kyiv Calling,” an anti-war rallying cry amid the country’s invasion by Russia. However, controversy erupted shortly after the song was released when it became known that members of the Ukrainian trio had been photographed in the past wearing t-shirts expressing support for far-right politician and known Nazi sympathizer Stepan Bandera.

Combat Rock / The People’s Hall Artwork:

Combat Rock / The People’s Hall Tracklist:

Combat Rock – SIDE A

01. Know Your Rights

02. Car Jamming

03. Should I Stay or Should I Go

04. Rock the Casbah

05. Red Angel Dragnet

06. Straight to Hell

Advertisement

Combat Rock – SIDE B

01. Overpowered by Funk

02. Atom Tan

03. Sean Flynn

04. Ghetto Defendant

05. Inoculated City

06. Death Is a Star

The People’s Hall – SIDE A

01. Outside Bonds

02. Radio Clash

03. Futura 2000

The People’s Hall – SIDE B

01. First Night Back in London

02. Radio One – Mikey Dread

03. He Who Dares or Is Tired

04. Long Time Jerk

05. The Fulham Connection

The People’s Hall – SIDE C

01. Midnight to Stevens

02. Sean Flynn

03. Idle in Kangaroo Court

04. Know Your Rights

Advertisement