The Clash’s Combat Rock to Receive 40th Anniversary Reissue

The special edition includes The People's Hall, a live 12-track compilation recorded in 1981

the clash combat rock the people's hall special edition 40th anniversary re-release
The Clash, photo by Pennie Smith
April 12, 2022 | 10:55am ET

    The Clash’s 1982 album Combat Rock is receiving a special re-release for its upcoming 40th anniversary.

    Titled Combat Rock / The People’s Hall, the new edition is set for release May 20th and will combine the original studio set, which includes fan favorite tracks “Rock the Casbah,” “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” and “Know Your Rights,” with 12 tracks recorded at The People’s Hall in London back in 1981 following the band’s 17-show residency at New York’s Bond Casino.

    Among the songs on the bonus LP are a brand-new take on “Know Your Rights,” previously unreleased instrumental track “He Who Dares or Is Tired,” the original mix of “The Escapades of Futura 2000,” “The Fulham Connection” outtakes, “Idle in Kangaroo Court,” and more, all recorded ahead of the rockers’ 1981 tour of East and Southeast Asia.

    The 40th anniversary special edition is available for pre-order now, and comes in a variety of formats including digital, a double CD, and three LP vinyl. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

    Last month, Ukrainian rock band Beton reimagined The Clash’s 1979 hit “London Calling” as “Kyiv Calling,” an anti-war rallying cry amid the country’s invasion by Russia. However, controversy erupted shortly after the song was released when it became known that members of the Ukrainian trio had been photographed in the past wearing t-shirts expressing support for far-right politician and known Nazi sympathizer Stepan Bandera.

    Combat Rock / The People’s Hall Artwork:

    the clash combat rock the people's hall special edition 40th anniversary artwork

    Combat Rock / The People’s Hall Tracklist:
    Combat Rock – SIDE A
    01. Know Your Rights
    02. Car Jamming
    03. Should I Stay or Should I Go
    04. Rock the Casbah
    05. Red Angel Dragnet
    06. Straight to Hell

    Combat Rock – SIDE B
    01. Overpowered by Funk
    02. Atom Tan
    03. Sean Flynn
    04. Ghetto Defendant
    05. Inoculated City
    06. Death Is a Star

    The People’s Hall – SIDE A
    01. Outside Bonds
    02. Radio Clash
    03. Futura 2000

    The People’s Hall – SIDE B
    01. First Night Back in London
    02. Radio One – Mikey Dread
    03. He Who Dares or Is Tired
    04. Long Time Jerk
    05. The Fulham Connection

    The People’s Hall – SIDE C
    01. Midnight to Stevens
    02. Sean Flynn
    03. Idle in Kangaroo Court
    04. Know Your Rights

