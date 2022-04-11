Menu
The Judds Announce 2022 Reunion Tour

Wynonna and Naomi Judd will regroup for a 10-date outing this fall

The Judds 2022 tour
The Judds, photo courtesy of artist
April 11, 2022 | 11:25am ET

    This fall, Wynonna and Naomi Judd will regroup for their first tour as The Judds in over a decade.

    The ten-date outing — which they’re billing as “The Final Tour” — kicks off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 10th. The tour’s itinerary also includes dates in Toledo, Ohio; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Ft. Worth, Texas; Biloxi, Mississippi; and Nashville, Tennessee. Martina McBride will appear as a special guest on select dates.

    Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, but fans can sign-up for a special pre-sale via the group’s website.

    On Monday night, Wynonna and Naomi Judd will perform “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. In May, they’ll be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

    The Judds 2022 Tour Dates
    09/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena +
    10/01 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center +
    10/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
    10/08 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center +
    10/14 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena +
    10/15 – Huntsville, AL @ Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center
    10/21 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater +
    10/22 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena +
    10/27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
    10/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +

    + = w/ Martina McBride

