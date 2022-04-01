The Judds’ Wynonna and Naomi Judd to Reunite for CMT Music Awards Performance

The Judds’ Wynonna and Naomi Judd will reunite for a performance at this month’s CMT Music Awards.

The reunion comes ahead of the famed mother-daughter country duo’s induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in May. In recognition of that honor, they’ll perform their chart-topping single, “Love Can Build a Bridge,” from a stage in front of the Nashville-based Hall of Fame.

Kacey Musgraves will be on hand to introduce the performance and “acknowledge the lasting influence that The Judds’ music has had on her career.”

The performance will mark The Judds’ nationally televised award show performance in more than two decades. They most recently reunited in 2017 to perform at Kenny Rogers’ final Nashville concert.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, the 2022 CMT Music Awards take Monday, April 11th at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will air live on CBS and Paramount+. Other confirmed performers include Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Keith Urban, and more.