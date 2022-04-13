Menu
The Kills Announce No Wow Deluxe Reissue, Share “No Wow (The Tchad Blake Mix 2022)”: Stream

In honor of the album's 17th anniversary

the kills no wow reissue
The Kills, photo courtesy of artist
April 13, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    It’s not often that bands choose to celebrate the 17th anniversary of an album, but The Kills are breaking the mold. Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince have announced a 2xLP reissue of their second album No Wow that includes a new mix of the record by Tchad Blake. As a preview, the duo have shared Blake’s new interpretation of title track “No Wow.”

    The original 2005 mix of No Wow is pressed on the first LP, while Blake’s new mix fits onto LP2. The deluxe package features a gold foil gatefold LP jacket, black-and-gold smoke vinyl LP, an exclusive 5×7 print, and a four-page booklet, but the reissue also comes on 2xCD format, a single LP version of Blake’s 2022 mix on black or gold vinyl, and a single LP version of the original No Wow album on black vinyl. The reissue arrives June 3rd via Domino, and pre-orders are available now.

    “No Wow (The Tchad Blake Mix 2022)” pushes Mosshart’s vocals to the front of the mix, opting for inescapable bite over slow-crawling tension. The reinterpretation comes with a new music video directed by Sally Walker-Hudecki that combines Super 8 footage from the director with clips from Kenneth Cappello’s original 2005 clip. Check out the video below.

    The Kills will keep the No Wow party going with shows in Los Angeles and Brooklyn this June, where they’ll perform the album in its entirety. The band is also set to open up for Jack White at his gig at Mountain View, California’s Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 4th. See a list of all The Kills’ upcoming shows below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    The Kills 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/04 — Mountainview, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
    06/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Mayan Theatre
    06/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Mayan Theatre
    06/11 —  Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    06/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

    * = w/ Jack White

