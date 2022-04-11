The Linda Lindas Head Back to the Library for NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

The Linda Lindas hit the books once again for an NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert that returned the four-piece to the site of their breakout library performance.

The young rock quartet — composed of sisters Lucia and Mila, their cousin Eloise, and friend Bela — first brought the noise to Los Angeles Public Library’s Cypress Park Branch in 2021 by unleashing their original song “Racist, Sexist Boy,” which they’ve now resurrected for a new performance at the Los Angeles Central Library, along with several cuts from their freshly released debut album Growing Up.

The four members traded lead vocal duties over a five-song set that gave the band a chance to not only showcase their skills, but also their impressive individual musicianship. Guitarists Lucia and Bela blended pretty harmonics with crushing low-end power, while Eloise delivered a nasty bass solo during her snarling starring track “Why.” Meanwhile, drummer Mila pushed the library’s noise limit with her driving, versatile rhythms.

The group also workshopped some endearing between-song banter, with Lucia and Eloise attempting a back-and-forth around the song title “Why.” Later they introduced guest percussionist Spencer Lere of LA indie rock group Bleached, who Mila dubbed “this dude” before clarifying that he is also her drum teacher. Watch the full performance below.

The Linda Lindas’ album Growing Up dropped on April 8th via Epitaph Records and was preceded by singles “Oh!,” “Nino,” and “Talking to Myself.” They’re following the release with opening spot for Jawbreaker on select dates this month and a slot at the pop-punk Las Vegas festival When We Were Young. Grab your seats today via Ticketmaster, and revisit our interview with the band now.

Setlist:

01. Growing Up

02. Talking to Myself

03. Why

04. Cuántas Veces

05. Racist, Sexist Boy

