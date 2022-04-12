The Melvins have announced a headlining Summer 2022 US tour, with support from Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow. The news comes as the Melvins wrap up a Spring run supporting Ministry.

The 27-city summer outing, dubbed “The Electric Roach Tour,” kicks off June 15th in Long Beach, California, and makes its way to the East Coast, before returning to the West Coast and wrapping up July 20th in Berkeley, California.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 15th) at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning on Thursday (April 14th).

“It’s nice to be able to tour!! We were wondering if it would even be possible again,” said Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne in a press release. “It’s been years since we played these places. The amazing Ministry tour was a warmup for this!”

The Melvins are coming off two big releases in 2021. One was Working With God, a newly recorded album featuring the band’s 1983 lineup (Osborne, Dale Crover and original drummer Mike Dillard). The other was the 36-song acoustic collection, Five Legged Dog, offering stripped-down versions of tunes from throughout their catalog. Recently, the Melvins announced that they are releasing a three-song collaborative EP with Dumb Numbers, set to arrive on April 29th.

Heavy Consequence caught the Melvins last month at their New Jersey show with Ministry and Corrosion of Conformity, and also hosted a video conversation between Osborne and Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen prior to the trek (watch below).

See the Melvins summer tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

The Melvins 2022 Tour Dates with Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow:

06/15 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

06/16 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

06/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

06/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

06/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

06/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/25 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

06/27 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

06/28 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

06/29 – Syracuse, NY @ The Westcott Theatre

07/01 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center

07/02 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud

07/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

07/05 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

07/06 – Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel

07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

07/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Grumpy’s

07/09 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

07/10 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge

07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Metro Music Hall

07/14 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

07/15 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

07/16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

07/17 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall

07/19 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

07/20 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley