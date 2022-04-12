Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Melvins Announce Summer 2022 US Tour with Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow

The 27-date headlining run launches in June

The Melvins, photo by Mackie Osborne
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 12, 2022 | 10:41am ET

    The Melvins have announced a headlining Summer 2022 US tour, with support from Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow. The news comes as the Melvins wrap up a Spring run supporting Ministry.

    The 27-city summer outing, dubbed “The Electric Roach Tour,” kicks off June 15th in Long Beach, California, and makes its way to the East Coast, before returning to the West Coast and wrapping up July 20th in Berkeley, California.

    Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 15th) at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning on Thursday (April 14th).

    Advertisement

    “It’s nice to be able to tour!! We were wondering if it would even be possible again,” said Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne in a press release. “It’s been years since we played these places. The amazing Ministry tour was a warmup for this!”

    The Melvins are coming off two big releases in 2021. One was Working With God, a newly recorded album featuring the band’s 1983 lineup (Osborne, Dale Crover and original drummer Mike Dillard). The other was the 36-song acoustic collection, Five Legged Dogoffering stripped-down versions of tunes from throughout their catalog. Recently, the Melvins announced that they are releasing a three-song collaborative EP with Dumb Numbers, set to arrive on April 29th.

    Two for the Road - Ministry and Melvins
     Editor's Pick
    Two for the Road: Ministry’s Al Jourgensen and Melvins’ Buzz Osborne Talk Broadway Shows, Ballet, and Life on Tour

    Heavy Consequence caught the Melvins last month at their New Jersey show with Ministry and Corrosion of Conformity, and also hosted a video conversation between Osborne and Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen prior to the trek (watch below).

    Advertisement

    See the Melvins summer tour dates below, and pick up tickets here.

    The Melvins 2022 Tour Dates with Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow:
    06/15 – Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar
    06/16 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
    06/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
    06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
    06/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    06/23 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
    06/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    06/25 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
    06/27 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    06/28 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
    06/29 – Syracuse, NY @ The Westcott Theatre
    07/01 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
    07/02 – Huntington, WV @ The Loud
    07/03 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    07/05 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
    07/06 – Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel
    07/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
    07/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Grumpy’s
    07/09 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company
    07/10 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge
    07/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Metro Music Hall
    07/14 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
    07/15 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    07/16 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
    07/17 – Eugene, OR @ Sessions Music Hall
    07/19 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
    07/20 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

    Melvins 2022 tour poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Drive By Truckers Welcome 2 Club XIII album single stream video title track

Drive-By Truckers Announce New Album, Share "Welcome 2 Club XIII": Stream

April 12, 2022

Built to Spill When the Wind Forgets Your Name new album Gonna Lose song video stream

Built to Spill Announce New Album When the Wind Forgets Your Name, Share "Gonna Lose": Stream

April 12, 2022

Five Finger Death Punch Megadeth 2022 tour

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and The HU Announce 2022 US Tour

April 12, 2022

Pitbull Tickets Tour Can't Stop Us Now 2022 Iggy Azalea Sean Paul dates

How to Get Tickets to Pitbull's 2022 Tour

April 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Melvins Announce Summer 2022 US Tour with Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow

Menu Shop Search Sale