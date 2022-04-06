Menu
The Regrettes Perform “Anxieties (Out of Time)” on Kimmel: Watch

Off their upcoming album Further Joy, arriving on Friday

The Regrettes Anxieties (Out of Time) Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Regrettes on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
April 6, 2022 | 10:32am ET

    With a new album just a few days away, The Regrettes stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to play their most recent single, “Anxieties (Out of Time).” Watch the replay below.

    Performing against a backdrop meant to recreate a blue sky — complete with “clouds” hanging down — Regrettes singer Lydia Night bounced around the stage while the Los Angeles band ran through the fizzy tune, which describes the anxieties that cast a shadow over the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    In a previous statement about “Anxieties (Out of Time),” Night said, “It encapsulates that impending doom, when it felt like everything in front of me was terrifying,” adding that was written before she was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.

    “I think a lot of people experienced similar feelings at the beginning of the world shutting down,” she continued. “The chorus is a reflection of that, we wanted it to sound like an anxious, panic attack pace like you’re running out of time and it feels like that to me.”

    Further Joy arrives this Friday, April 8th. It also includes the singles “That’s What Makes Me Love You,” “Monday,” and “You’re So Fucking Pretty.” The LP marks the follow-up to How Do You Love?, one of the best albums of 2019. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    The Regrettes are currently on an expansive North American tour that includes appearances at CoachellaBonnarooShaky Knees, and other festivals. Pick up your tickets via Ticketmaster.

