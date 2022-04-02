<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Rome and Duddy Show is back with a new episode, “That’s the Way It Works.” In addition to the boys’ take on The Slap Heard ‘Round the Oscars, the episode features a fresh round of the fan-favorite contest, The Great American Talent Show. Join Sublime with Rome’s Rome Ramirez and Dirty Heads’ Duddy B as they judge 10 new fan-submitted talent entries and narrow it down to the top four.

After the show, listeners can vote on their favorite TGATS entry via The Rome and Duddy Show Facebook group. The winners will be announced in a later episode, and whoever comes out on top will receive a prize from the guys!

Listen to The Rome and Duddy Show: "That's the Way It Works" above, or watch video of the full thing below to witness the talent entries with thine own eyes.

To enter The Great American Talent Show or just ask Rome and Duddy a question, reach out via theromeandduddyshow@gmail.com, Instagram, or The Rome and Duddy Show Facebook group.