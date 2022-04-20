Menu
Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood Announce Debut Album as The Smile, Share “Free in the Knowledge”: Stream

A Light for Attracting Attention arrives in May

the smile free in the knowledge stream
The Smile, photo by Alex Lake
April 20, 2022 | 11:05am ET

    Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have been teasing us with songs by The Smile, their new band with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, for nearly a year now, and today, they’re finally ready to announce a full album. The Smile’s debut, A Light for Attracting Attention, will arrive on May 13th, and as a preview, the supergroup has shared a new single called “Free in the Knowledge.”

    Yorke, Greenwood, and Skinner teamed up with frequent Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich for A Light for Attracting Attention, while Bob Ludwig mastered the project. The 13-track album features strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra and a full brass section of contemporary UK jazz players including Byron Wallen, Theon and Nathaniel Cross, Chelsea Carmichael, Robert Stillman, and Jason Yarde.

    Yorke first debuted “Free in the Knowledge” at a Letters Live event at London’s Royal Albert Hall in December, but the studio version adds a heightened surreality to the track, with swirling strings setting the stage for the singer’s foreboding acoustic guitar. The song comes with a music video directed by Leo Leigh, and its main character seems to be as uncomfortable as the screeching orchestra playing behind him. Check out the clip below.

    Related Video

    A Light For Attracting Attention will initially be released digitally on May 13th, with a physical release following on June 17th via XL Records. Pre-orders are available here, and the album’s artwork and tracklist are available to view below.

    Previously, The Smile shared the singles “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” “The Smoke,” “Skrting on the Surface,” and “Pana-vision.” Earlier this year, the supergroup made their live debut by performing three concerts in just over 12 hours.

    A Light for Attracting Attention Artwork:

    the smile a light for attracting attention album artwork

    A Light for Attracting Attention Tracklist:
    01. The Same
    02. The Opposite
    03. You Will Never Work in Television Again
    04. Pana-vision
    05. The Smoke
    06. Speech Bubbles
    07. Thin Thing
    08. Open the Floodgates
    09. Free in the Knowledge
    10. A Hairdryer
    11. Waving a White Flag
    12. We Don’t Know What Tomorrow Brings
    13. Skrting on the Surface

