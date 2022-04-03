Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s The Smile Unveil New Single “Pana-vision”: Stream

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have unveiled “Pana-vision,” their latest single as The Smile, a supergroup with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner. Stream it below. The song first premiered on Sunday night’s episode of Peaky Blinders — titled “Lock and Key” — along with an instrumental piece by Yorke called “That’s How Horses Are.”

“My eyes are open wide and now I see you/ Without your robes on, without your crown/ I don’t want to hate you, I don’t want to beg/ That kind of fascination, it gets in my way,” Yorke intones on the opening verse over eerie an piano line.

“Pana-vision” marks the fourth single released by The Smile after “Skrting on the Surface,” “You Will Never Work in Television Again” and “The Smoke.” Meanwhile, “That’s How Horses Are” serves as the sequel to Yorke’s recently released solo composition, “5:17.”

Take a listen to both “Pana-vision” and “5:17 below.”

The official soundtrack to Peaky Blinders is slated for release (on blood-red vinyl!) on May 27th via UMe to mark the celebrated BBC crime drama’s sixth and final season. The tracklist for the LP includes the likes of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (“Red Right Hand”), PJ Harvey (“To Bring You My Love”), Arctic Monkeys (“Do I Wanna Know?”), Queens of the Stone Age (“Burn the Witch”), Rachel Unthank & the Winterset (“I Wish”), and, of course, Radiohead (“You and Whose Army?”).