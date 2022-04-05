Jim Carrey and Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung Co-Star in The Weeknd’s New “Out of Time” Video: Watch

Reality takes a sharp left turn in The Weeknd’s new music video for “Out of Time,” which co-stars Squid Game actress HoYeon Jung and features a cameo from Jim Carrey.

Abel Tesfaye’s new album as The Weeknd, Dawn FM, features plenty of Carrey in the form of a disc jockey for purgatory. “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM,” he says on the opening track. “You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”

The new “Out of Time” video might take place in purgatory, or just before, or some blended reality that defies easy explanation. Directed by Cliqua, it begins with a slow pan up to a brutalist building with the ominously simple title of “HOTEL.” We see The Weeknd and Jung getting ready for a night out in separate rooms, before running into each other in what may or may not be a chance meeting in an elevator.

Advertisement

Related Video

Their eyes meet, and they embark on a whirlwind night of dancing and karaoke. But throughout the video, the darkness of the lyrics seems to portend an ominous end for the couple. It’s hard to enjoy flirtatious singing in a karaoke bar over lyrics like, “You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay/ And I regret I didn’t tell you/ Now I can’t keep you from loving him, you made up your mind.”

About two-thirds of the way through, the camera seems to stalk the couple down a hallway. The Weeknd slowly turns around, and the world of the hotel suddenly shatters. The karaoke picks up again in a dingy warehouse with the kinds of plastic curtains you might mind where livestock is being slaughtered, and quick cutaways reveal blood pooling throughout the recently-departed hotel. Another version of The Weeknd — the old man from the Dawn FM cover — begins to take the young man’s place. It culminates in the older man grabbing the young man from behind, as Carrey’s calming voice intones, “There’s still more music to come before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance.”

The video ends in a hospital operating room, with Carrey’s frighteningly magnified face peering down into the camera. Check out “Out of Time” below.

Advertisement

In January, The Weeknd hinted that Dawn FM is the second installment in a trilogy that began with 2020’s After Hours and will continue with an upcoming new album. Until then, you can catch him on his massive stadium tour — tickets are available here — or in reruns of his March episode of The Simpsons. If you’d like, you can also revisit his 10 best songs now.