The Weeknd to Release Single “Out of Time” on Vinyl Saw Blade

You’ve heard of the Satan Shoe; now, get ready for the vinyl blade. The Weeknd has teamed with Brooklyn hypebeast art collective MSCHF to release his single “Out of Time” on a playable saw blade.

MSCHF is the same company that made Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoe, a Nike Air Max 97 marketed as containing a drop of human blood. As The Weeknd continues to promote his new album Dawn FM, the collective is auctioning off 25 vinyl blades for 24 hours only (and a minimum bid of $1,000).

Before you break out your wallet, however, beware: MSCHF is sure to warn buyers that “the Vinyl Blade has sharp edges, is a non-standard diameter, and is significantly heavier than a standard vinyl record. All of these factors may affect playback on some turntables.” Plus, its grooves are made of copper-clad steel, which could wear your turntable’s stylus down in a minute. So, perhaps it’s more of a conversation piece.

If you’re still interested, you can check out the “Out of Time” saw blade auction here. The Weeknd previously promoted “Out of Time” with a music video featuring none other than Jim Carrey and Squid Game actress HoYeon Jung.

This summer, the singer will finally embark on the North American leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour, and before that, he’ll join Swedish House Mafia in replacing Kanye West at Coachella. Tickets to all of The Weeknd’s shows are on sale via Ticketmaster.