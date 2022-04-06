Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia to Headline Coachella, Replacing Kanye West

West dropped off the bill earlier this week for undisclosed reasons

Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd
Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd, photo by Alexander Wessely
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 6, 2022 | 11:18am ET

    The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will replace Kanye West as Sunday’s headliner at Coachella.

    The Toronto crooner confirmed his last-minute appearance by sharing the updated festival poster to Twitter on Wednesday.

    The Weeknd will share the top line with reunited house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia. The trio had previously been announced to play Coachella 2022, but they’ve now been upgraded to headliner status.

    Related Video

    The pairing of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia makes sense, as the two acts have become frequent collaborators as of late. Last year, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia teamed up on the song “Moth to a Flame.” SHM also produced a pair of tracks on The Weeknd’s latest album, Dawn FM.

    Advertisement

    The Weeknd previously headlined Coachella in 2018. In the time since then, he’s solidified his status as one of music’s biggest stars with the release of his blockbuster 2020 album, After Hours, and a career-defining halftime performance at the Super Bowl in 2021. This summer, he is set to embark on a massive stadium tour.

    The two-weekend Coachella is set to kick off next Friday. Joining The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia on the top of the lineup are co-headliners Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. It’s still unclear why West dropped off the bill less than two weeks before the festival was set to begin.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Nine Inch Nails, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Nine Inch Nails Replacing Foo Fighters at Boston Calling 2022

April 6, 2022

Jack White and Eddie Vedder

Jack White, Pearl Jam to Headline Louisville's Bourbon & Beyond Festival

April 5, 2022

rock the bells festival 2022 ll cool j rick ross lil kim ice cube queens new york tickets

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival 2022 with Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, More

April 4, 2022

s

Summerfest 2022 Lineup: Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Wayne, Death Cab for Cutie, Jason Isbell, Modest Mouse, and More

March 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia to Headline Coachella, Replacing Kanye West

Menu Shop Search Sale