The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia to Headline Coachella, Replacing Kanye West

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will replace Kanye West as Sunday’s headliner at Coachella.

The Toronto crooner confirmed his last-minute appearance by sharing the updated festival poster to Twitter on Wednesday.

The Weeknd will share the top line with reunited house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia. The trio had previously been announced to play Coachella 2022, but they’ve now been upgraded to headliner status.

The pairing of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia makes sense, as the two acts have become frequent collaborators as of late. Last year, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia teamed up on the song “Moth to a Flame.” SHM also produced a pair of tracks on The Weeknd’s latest album, Dawn FM.

The Weeknd previously headlined Coachella in 2018. In the time since then, he’s solidified his status as one of music’s biggest stars with the release of his blockbuster 2020 album, After Hours, and a career-defining halftime performance at the Super Bowl in 2021. This summer, he is set to embark on a massive stadium tour.

The two-weekend Coachella is set to kick off next Friday. Joining The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia on the top of the lineup are co-headliners Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. It’s still unclear why West dropped off the bill less than two weeks before the festival was set to begin.