The What Podcast: 69 Days to Bonnaroo

Barry, Brad, and Lord Taco preview Bonnaroo, Coachella, and more

69 Dyas To bonnaroo The What Podcast
The What Podcast: 69 Days to Bonnaroo
Consequence Staff
April 13, 2022 | 1:20pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | RSS 

    Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco get together in The What podcast world headquarters in Barry’s basement for the second time in two years to celebrate 69 days to Bonnaroo.

    Together, the trio chat through the Coachella lineup swaps and the changing festival landscape. Plus, find out how you can win some special merch (aka junk)!

    Listen to Barry, Brad, and Lord Taco take a deep dive into the upcoming festival season and more in the episode above, or watch the full interview below.

    Review, like, and subscribe to The What at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts. Then make sure you also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs, and snag the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop.

the what podcast bonnaroo ticket giveaway winner

Meet the Winner of The What's Bonnaroo Ticket Giveaway Art Contest

April 6, 2022

bonnaroo improvements Jeff Cuellar The What Podcast

Sixthman VP Jeff Cuellar joins The What Podcast to Talk Bonnaroo, Cruise Festivals, and More

March 23, 2022

gang of youths spoon the what podcast bonnaroo

Gang of Youths and Spoon's Britt Daniel Talk New Albums on The What Podcast

March 9, 2022

rufus du sol the what podcast photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Trading Whiskey Shots for Ginger Shots: RÜFÜS DU SOL Joins The What Podcast

February 23, 2022

