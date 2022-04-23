Menu
The Who Kick Off 2022 North American Tour in Florida: Recap + Setlist

Nearly six decades into his career, Pete Townshend and company have still got it

the who concert review
The Who, photo by Philip Cosores
April 23, 2022 | 9:22am ET

    When it comes to playing guitar, Pete Townshend makes it look easy. Noodling up and down the frets and whipping his right arm about for a round of his signature windmills, he still looks every bit the rock star who once dramatically smashed his instrument onstage in a bid to outperform Jimi Hendrix at the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival.

    “This is what I do,” boasted The Who’s mastermind at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on Friday night (April 22nd), as he kicked into the recognizable guitar groove of the band’s “Who Are You.” It was the ninth song from a cathartic 24-song set on the first night of “The Who Hits Back!” tour (grab tickets via Ticketmaster), and the band’s first proper concert in more than two years.

    The setlist mirrored that of 2019’s “Moving On!” tour, and for good reason: The Who had yet to make up some postponed shows that were interrupted by the pandemic, and they built the current tour around those pending obligations.

    But a similar setlist did not make for a copycat show. It simply wasn’t possible, given the events of the past two years. The underlying subtext of the pandemic — which became an existential threat to the very existence of live music as we know it — colored the emotional tone of the entire evening.

