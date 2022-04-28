Menu
Thom Yorke Unveils New Mix Featuring Miles Davis, Sun Ra, and IDLES: Stream

The Radiohead frontman reveals the seventh installment of "In the Absence Thereof"

Thom Yorke, photo by Greg Williams
April 28, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    Thom Yorke is back with the seventh installment of his Sonos radio show, “In the Absence Thereof.” Listen to the playlist below.

    Yorke’s latest mixtape ranges from Miles Davis and Sun Ra to IDLES and IC3PEAK. Despite their musical differences, however, the artists are united by their influence on the Radiohead frontman, who shared a very on-brand message about how their art helps him through our planet’s constant barrage of bad news.

    “Mix 7 is my latest mix or compilation of music and sound that has moved me deeply by other artists I respect and who inspire me,” Yorke said. “Listening to music has changed for me recently, I find myself asking what is music or any art in such a time of death, violence and horror? I guess it can only try to bear witness somehow.”

    Yorke continued: “There are no words to express seeing war Ukraine, in Europe in the 21st century. Normal life has been diminished, there is a sense of wanton absurdity and futility. The clowns have run out of jokes, their faces have twisted into grimaces, no longer able to hide the malignant shadows standing behind them. Families just like ours, innocent children, pulled apart. We can only pray to wake up from this nightmare and never allow it to happen again. Soon.”

    Once you’re done spinning “In The Absence Thereof…Mix 7” check out Yorke’s firstsecondthirdfourth, fifth, and sixth Sonos mixes. The musician joins the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, David Byrne, Jack White’s Third Man Records, Brittany Howard, Jamila Woods, Soccer Mommy, and JPEGMAFIA in curating original programming for Sonos, a digital radio service that launched in 2020. Fans can tune in on their Sonos systems, or use the free Mixcloud service embedded below.

    Meanwhile, on May 13th Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner will release their debut album as The Smile.

    Thom Yorke’s “In The Absence Thereof…Mix 7” Playlist:
    01. Bridget St. John — Ask Me No Questions
    02. IC3PEAK — Пламя
    03. Ennio Morricone — The Trio – Main Title
    04. IDLES — Progress
    05.     Paul DeMarinis — The Lecture of Comrade Stalin at the Extraordinary 8th Plenary Congress
    06. Bibio — Pantglas
    07. Mr. Mitch — Sleep
    08. Sun Ra — I Am an Instrument
    09. Jim James — State of the Art (A.E.I.O.U.)
    10. English Garden — 7-10 Split
    11. Bendik Giske — Cruising
    12. Divide and Dissolve — Did You Have Something to Do With It
    13. Divide and Dissolve —     Oblique
    14. Walter Smetak — Iêéaóôu
    15. Tony Allen, Dave Okumu & Joan as Police Woman — The Barbarian
    16. Don Cherry’s New Researches — Interlude / North Brazilian Ceremonial Hymn
    17. Miles Davis — Saeta

