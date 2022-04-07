Menu
Tickets On Sale This Week: Bauhaus, Dead & Company, Father John Misty & More

Tickets to Korn w/ Evanescence, Mac DeMarco, Mitski, and Arlo Parks are also up for grabs

Bauhaus (Gary Bandfield) / FJM (Kimberley Ross, Dead & Company (Ben Kaye) / Arlo Parks (Lillie Eiger)
Consequence Staff
April 7, 2022 | 1:00pm ET

    We’ve got the latest news on the live concert landscape. Here’s the most recent update on tours going on sale this week, and how to secure tickets.

    Father John Misty is prepping for an extensive world tour. Two of rock’s most longstanding names, Korn and Evanescence, are teaming up for a US tour. Mitski has added a set of new shows to her Laurel Hell tour. Find on-sale times and pre-sale codes below.

    Bauhaus: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Goth rockers Bauhaus have extended their upcoming reunion tour, which marks their first outing in sixteen years. The tour now includes stops in Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, St. Paul, Dallas, Atlanta, and more.

    Related Video

    Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale is now ongoing (use the code ROADIE).

    Father John Misty: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Father John Misty has mapped out an extensive world tour in support of his latest album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century. The lengthy headlining tour launches in late July and spans 35 shows.

    A ticket pre-sale is now ongoing (use code CANFLUB), with a public on-sale following on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

    Dead & Company: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Dead & Company, the offshoot of Grateful Dead featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, will be setting out on on a 20-date tour this summer.

    A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is underway, and a general public on-sale is set to follow on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    Korn with Evanescence: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Two of rock’s longstanding powerhouse acts, Korn and Evanescence, are teaming up for a US tour. This summer, the two bands will hit the road for an 18-date outing.

    Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (April 8th) at 10 a.m. local time, but a special Consequence pre-sale runs today, Thursday, April 7th, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time using the code KORNEV22. Find tickets on Ticketmaster.

    Mac DeMarco: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Mac DeMarco will embark on an extensive US tour this fall, playing shows in cities including Dallas, New Orleans, Memphis, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, and beyond.

    A ticket pre-sale for the dates begins today, Thursday, April 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time with code ROADIE, and general public on-sale will take place on Friday, April 8th. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Mitski: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Mitski isn’t leaving Laurel Hell yet. The singer-songwriter has mapped out a series of additional shows, spanning both North America and parts of Europe.

    Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

    Pusha T: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    Pusha T has announced the first tour dates behind his new album, It’s Almost Dry. Kicking off on May 29th in the Seattle, Push’s US trek will make subsequent stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Atlanta before wrapping in Philadelphia on June 23rd.

    Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    RÜFÜS DU SOL: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced a second leg of US tour dates for September and October, taking the act through a new set of amphitheaters around the country.

    Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale starting Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, and will be preceded by a fan pre-sale the today, Thursday, April 7th (using the code ROADIE). Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    Arlo Parks: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    After opening for artists like Billie Eilish, Florence + The Machine, Harry Styles, and Clairo, Arlo Parks will set out on a headlining 2022 North American tour of her own this fall.

    Tickets for the 18-show stint go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8th via Ticketmaster.

    The Doobie Brothers: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

    The Doobie Brothers have added a dozen shows to their upcoming 50th anniversary tour, which reunites them with Michael McDonald.

    Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and will be preceded by a Live Nation pre-sale today, Thursday, April 7th (use code: ROADIE). Find seats on Ticketmaster.

