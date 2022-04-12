Tim Heidecker Announces New Album High School, Shares “Buddy”: Stream

Musician-comedian Tim Heidecker has announced a new album. Titled High School, the multi-hyphenate’s latest full-length is out on June 24th via Spacebomb Records, and today, we get to hear its lead single “Buddy.” Additionally, Heidecker has announced a North American tour for Summer 2022 featuring both his comedy and music.

While much of Heidecker’s recent musical output has centered around the trials and tribulations of adulthood, High School — as its name implies — dials back the clock. Here, he’ll weave stories of childhood and coming-of-age into his whimsical folk rock. Heidecker co-produced the album with Mac DeMarco, Drew Erickson, and Eric D. Johnson. Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

Described in a press release as “a composite of a few woebegone friends,” “Buddy” is a vignette of a perpetually stoned teenager, bogged down by the trenches of undiagnosed depression and detached parents. “Listening to Pink Floyd and Queen/ The Beastie Boys and Rage Against the Machine/ We turned it up/ So you didn’t have to hear/ The yelling going on downstairs,” Heidecker sings over a jaunty guitar riff. Listen to it below.

Titled “Tim Heidecker Live! Featuring Tim Heidecker and The Very Good Band,” the upcoming trek is billed as a two-act tour of comedy and music. Ahead of the jaunt, he and the band will make their New York debut this week, playing Bowery Ballroom on April 14th and Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 16th.

The tour actually kicks off in early July with a week of “warm-up shows” at Los Angeles’ Elysian Theatre. He’ll make stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Austin, and Boston before wrapping things up at the Bell House in Brooklyn on August 24th. See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time; buy yours at Ticketmaster.

Last October, Heidecker shared the standalone single “Dark Days.” He also recently starred in the music video for Kevin Morby’s “Rock Bottom.”

High School Artwork:

High School Tracklist:

01. Buddy

02. Chillin’ in Alaska

03. Future Is Uncertain

04. Get Back Down to Me

05. I’ve Been Losing

06. Punch in the Gut

07. Stupid Kid

08. Sirens of Titan (feat. Kurt Vile)

09. What Did We Do With Our Time?

10. Kern River

Tim Heidecker 2022 Tour Dates:

04/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *

07/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *

07/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *

07/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *

07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *

07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *

07/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

07/15 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

07/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

07/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

07/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

07/21 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

07/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/27 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

07/28 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

07/30 – Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround

07/31 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

08/03 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

08/04 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

08/05 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

08/07 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

08/09 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

08/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House

* = Warm-up show