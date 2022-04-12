Menu
Tim Heidecker Announces New Album High School, Shares “Buddy”: Stream

Plus, he's revealed North American tour dates featuring both his comedy and music

Tim Heidecker, photo by Andrew Levy
April 12, 2022 | 3:29pm ET

    Musician-comedian Tim Heidecker has announced a new album. Titled High School, the multi-hyphenate’s latest full-length is out on June 24th via Spacebomb Records, and today, we get to hear its lead single “Buddy.” Additionally, Heidecker has announced a North American tour for Summer 2022 featuring both his comedy and music.

    While much of Heidecker’s recent musical output has centered around the trials and tribulations of adulthood, High School — as its name implies — dials back the clock. Here, he’ll weave stories of childhood and coming-of-age into his whimsical folk rock. Heidecker co-produced the album with Mac DeMarco, Drew Erickson, and Eric D. Johnson. Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

    Described in a press release as “a composite of a few woebegone friends,” “Buddy” is a vignette of a perpetually stoned teenager, bogged down by the trenches of undiagnosed depression and detached parents. “Listening to Pink Floyd and Queen/ The Beastie Boys and Rage Against the Machine/ We turned it up/ So you didn’t have to hear/ The yelling going on downstairs,” Heidecker sings over a jaunty guitar riff. Listen to it below.

    Related Video

    Titled “Tim Heidecker Live! Featuring Tim Heidecker and The Very Good Band,” the upcoming trek is billed as a two-act tour of comedy and music. Ahead of the jaunt, he and the band will make their New York debut this week, playing Bowery Ballroom on April 14th and Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 16th.

    The tour actually kicks off in early July with a week of “warm-up shows” at Los Angeles’ Elysian Theatre. He’ll make stops in San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Austin, and Boston before wrapping things up at the Bell House in Brooklyn on August 24th. See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time; buy yours at Ticketmaster.

    Last October, Heidecker shared the standalone single “Dark Days.” He also recently starred in the music video for Kevin Morby’s “Rock Bottom.”

    High School Artwork:

    High School Tracklist:
    01. Buddy
    02. Chillin’ in Alaska
    03. Future Is Uncertain
    04. Get Back Down to Me
    05. I’ve Been Losing
    06. Punch in the Gut
    07. Stupid Kid
    08. Sirens of Titan (feat. Kurt Vile)
    09. What Did We Do With Our Time?
    10. Kern River

    Tim Heidecker 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
    04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    07/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *
    07/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *
    07/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *
    07/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *
    07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *
    07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *
    07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Elysian Theatre *
    07/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
    07/15 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
    07/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    07/17 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    07/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
    07/21 – Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre
    07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
    07/23 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    07/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    07/27 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    07/28 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
    07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    07/30 – Washington, DC @ Capital Turnaround
    07/31 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
    08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    08/03 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater
    08/04 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
    08/05 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
    08/07 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
    08/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    08/09 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    08/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Bell House

    * = Warm-up show

