Tinder Reintroduces Festival Mode to Make Pandemic Dating Even Worse

Operating at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and more

tinder festival mode dating apps bonnaroo governors balltech news
Festival Mode (photo courtesy of Tinder) and Bonnaroo (photo by David Brendan Hall)
April 18, 2022 | 12:52pm ET

    If you’re anything like us, one of the initial questions you might ask your online date in person is: “What kind of music do you like?” Tinder is helping you cut to the chase with Festival Mode, a feature that allows users to meet up with eligible singles at live music events. A lot of us are just now warming back up to the post-pandemic dating and festival scenes; now, you can conveniently combine both of those anxiety-inducing situations into one!

    Tinder points to a recent survey in which nearly one-third of single people between 18 and 39 said they planned to attend a music festival or concert this year, with nearly two-thirds of those singles saying they enjoy meeting new people while attending live music events. Of the latter group, 61% report they’ve become friends, or more, with people they met at a music festival or concert.

    Festival Mode relaunched last week after a stint back in 2019 and aims to “bridge the gap between online introductions and IRL connections.” You can find the feature under your Tinder Explore page.

    Users in Festival Mode can select in advance which festivals they’ll be going to, and match with other attendees up to a month before the event. The list includes Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Stagecoach, EDC Las Vegas, and over a dozen more, while the feature also boasts a general “Festival Goers” space for those who don’t see their chosen festival listed, or just want to connect with fellow music lovers. Of course, Festival Mode can be used just to find platonic concert buddies, but considering Tinder’s reputation, we’re inclined to believe this feature will precipitate many romantic festival flings.

    “So many of our members are excited to jump back into in-person events,” Kyle Miller, VP of Product Innovation at Tinder, said in a statement. “We wanted to build on that excitement and offer them a head start at meeting someone new ahead of one of the biggest festival seasons in years. Festival Mode gives you a chance to get yourself back out there, meet new people, and make friends before you hit the festival grounds. It’s a great, low-pressure way to make real world connections again.”

    Tinder’s Festival Mode is available now around the globe in the US, UK, EU, and Australia. See a full list of the participating festivals below, and happy swiping!

    US:
    Bonnaroo
    EDC Las Vegas
    EDC Orlando
    Hard Summer
    Lovers & Friends
    Stagecoach
    The Governors Ball

    UK:
    All Points East
    American Express presents BST Hyde Park

    EU:
    Lollapalooza Paris
    Lollapalooza Berlin
    Parookaville
    Sziget Festival
    Palmesus
    Sónar
    Lollapalooza Stockholm
    Vunzige Deuntjes Festival
    Milkshake

    Australia:Falls Festival
    Festival X
    Splendour in the Grass

