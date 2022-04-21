Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tom Jones Announces 2022 North American Tour

The 15-date outing launches in September

Tom Jones 2022 tour
Tom Jones, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 21, 2022 | 9:57am ET

    Legendary crooner Tom Jones will embark on a North American tour this fall.

    The 15-date outing kicks off in Atlantic City, NJ on September 9th. The following night, he’ll team up with Van Morrison for a one-off show at Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, NY, before proceeding to play more headlining shows in Boston, Toronto, Montreal, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Los Angeles, and beyond.

    Tickets for Jones’ North American show go on sale Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, but fans can access a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday, April 21st by using the code ROADIE. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Jones also has a number of UK and European shows on the calendar (tickets for those shows are available here). Check out his full tour schedule below.

    Advertisement

    Last year, Jones released his 41st studio album, Surrounded By Time. It debuted at No. 1 in the United Kingdom, making Jones (then 80 years old) the oldest male to earn a number one album in the country.

    Tom Jones 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/11 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee
    06/12 – Belfast, UK @ Botanic Gardens
    06/15 – London, UK @ The Royal Hospital Chelsea
    06/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium ^
    06/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium ^
    06/22 – St. Ives, UK @ Tunes in the Park
    06/23 – Warmister, UK @ Longleat
    06/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Jardins Pedralbes
    06/26 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico
    06/28 – Burgos, ES @ Complejo Deportivo San Amaro
    06/30 – Nibe, DK @ Nibe Festival
    07/02 – Graz, AT @ Stadthalle Graz
    07/03 – Bezirk-landstrasse, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus
    07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    07/08 – Henley-on-thames, UK @ Henley-on-thames Festival
    07/09 – Norwich, UK @ Blicking Estate
    07/10 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
    07/14 – Luxembourg @ Neimënster
    07/16 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival
    07/18 – Opatija, HR @ Open Air Theater
    07/20 – Fulda, DE @ Domplatz Fulda
    07/14 – Carlisle, UK @ Bitts Park
    07/26 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre
    07/28 – Cologne, DE @ Ronocalliplatz
    07/29 – Tønsberg, NO @ Brygga i Tønsberg
    07/31 – Tienen, BE @ Suikerrock
    08/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund
    08/04 – Göteborg, SE @ Liseberg
    08/06 – Kiel, DE @ Schleswig Holstein Festival
    08/07 – Halle, DE @ Peißnitz
    08/10 – Edinburgh, UK @ Prince Street Gardens
    08/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Prince Street Gardens
    08/13 – Worcester Park, UK @ The Pitchcroft
    08/14 – Saffron Walden, UK @ Audley End House and Gardens
    09/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
    09/10 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
    09/13 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
    09/14 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
    09/17 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
    09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    09/21 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre St-Denis
    09/24 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
    09/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
    09/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    10/01 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s
    10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    10/05 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
    10/11 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
    10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

    ^ = w/ Stereophonics and Catfish and the Bottlemen
    * = w/ Van Morrison

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

wet leg 2022 north american tour tickets dates stops buy purchase

Wet Leg Unveil 2022 North American Tour

April 20, 2022

viagra boys aint no thief stream

Viagra Boys Announce New Album Cave World, Share "Ain't No Thief": Stream

April 20, 2022

purity ring graves ep single video stream

Purity Ring Announce New EP Graves, Share Title Track: Stream

April 20, 2022

Editors Heart Attack Blanck Mass Single Video Stream

Editors Add Blanck Mass to Lineup, Release New Single "Heart Attack": Stream

April 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tom Jones Announces 2022 North American Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale