Tom Jones Announces 2022 North American Tour

Legendary crooner Tom Jones will embark on a North American tour this fall.

The 15-date outing kicks off in Atlantic City, NJ on September 9th. The following night, he’ll team up with Van Morrison for a one-off show at Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, NY, before proceeding to play more headlining shows in Boston, Toronto, Montreal, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Los Angeles, and beyond.

Tickets for Jones’ North American show go on sale Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, but fans can access a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday, April 21st by using the code ROADIE. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

Jones also has a number of UK and European shows on the calendar (tickets for those shows are available here). Check out his full tour schedule below.

Last year, Jones released his 41st studio album, Surrounded By Time. It debuted at No. 1 in the United Kingdom, making Jones (then 80 years old) the oldest male to earn a number one album in the country.

Tom Jones 2022 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee

06/12 – Belfast, UK @ Botanic Gardens

06/15 – London, UK @ The Royal Hospital Chelsea

06/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium ^

06/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium ^

06/22 – St. Ives, UK @ Tunes in the Park

06/23 – Warmister, UK @ Longleat

06/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Jardins Pedralbes

06/26 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico

06/28 – Burgos, ES @ Complejo Deportivo San Amaro

06/30 – Nibe, DK @ Nibe Festival

07/02 – Graz, AT @ Stadthalle Graz

07/03 – Bezirk-landstrasse, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus

07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07/08 – Henley-on-thames, UK @ Henley-on-thames Festival

07/09 – Norwich, UK @ Blicking Estate

07/10 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

07/14 – Luxembourg @ Neimënster

07/16 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival

07/18 – Opatija, HR @ Open Air Theater

07/20 – Fulda, DE @ Domplatz Fulda

07/14 – Carlisle, UK @ Bitts Park

07/26 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre

07/28 – Cologne, DE @ Ronocalliplatz

07/29 – Tønsberg, NO @ Brygga i Tønsberg

07/31 – Tienen, BE @ Suikerrock

08/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund

08/04 – Göteborg, SE @ Liseberg

08/06 – Kiel, DE @ Schleswig Holstein Festival

08/07 – Halle, DE @ Peißnitz

08/10 – Edinburgh, UK @ Prince Street Gardens

08/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Prince Street Gardens

08/13 – Worcester Park, UK @ The Pitchcroft

08/14 – Saffron Walden, UK @ Audley End House and Gardens

09/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

09/10 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

09/13 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

09/14 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/17 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/21 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre St-Denis

09/24 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

09/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

09/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

10/01 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

10/05 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

10/11 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

^ = w/ Stereophonics and Catfish and the Bottlemen

* = w/ Van Morrison