Tom Jones Announces 2022 North American Tour

Legendary crooner Tom Jones will embark on a North American tour this fall.
The 15-date outing kicks off in Atlantic City, NJ on September 9th. The following night, he’ll team up with Van Morrison for a one-off show at Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, NY, before proceeding to play more headlining shows in Boston, Toronto, Montreal, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Los Angeles, and beyond.
Tickets for Jones’ North American show go on sale Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time, but fans can access a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday, April 21st by using the code ROADIE. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.
Jones also has a number of UK and European shows on the calendar (tickets for those shows are available here). Check out his full tour schedule below.
Last year, Jones released his 41st studio album, Surrounded By Time. It debuted at No. 1 in the United Kingdom, making Jones (then 80 years old) the oldest male to earn a number one album in the country.
Tom Jones 2022 Tour Dates:
06/11 – Cork, IE @ Live at the Marquee
06/12 – Belfast, UK @ Botanic Gardens
06/15 – London, UK @ The Royal Hospital Chelsea
06/17 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium ^
06/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium ^
06/22 – St. Ives, UK @ Tunes in the Park
06/23 – Warmister, UK @ Longleat
06/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Jardins Pedralbes
06/26 – Madrid, ES @ Noches del Botanico
06/28 – Burgos, ES @ Complejo Deportivo San Amaro
06/30 – Nibe, DK @ Nibe Festival
07/02 – Graz, AT @ Stadthalle Graz
07/03 – Bezirk-landstrasse, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus
07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
07/08 – Henley-on-thames, UK @ Henley-on-thames Festival
07/09 – Norwich, UK @ Blicking Estate
07/10 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
07/14 – Luxembourg @ Neimënster
07/16 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz Festival
07/18 – Opatija, HR @ Open Air Theater
07/20 – Fulda, DE @ Domplatz Fulda
07/14 – Carlisle, UK @ Bitts Park
07/26 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre
07/28 – Cologne, DE @ Ronocalliplatz
07/29 – Tønsberg, NO @ Brygga i Tønsberg
07/31 – Tienen, BE @ Suikerrock
08/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund
08/04 – Göteborg, SE @ Liseberg
08/06 – Kiel, DE @ Schleswig Holstein Festival
08/07 – Halle, DE @ Peißnitz
08/10 – Edinburgh, UK @ Prince Street Gardens
08/11 – Edinburgh, UK @ Prince Street Gardens
08/13 – Worcester Park, UK @ The Pitchcroft
08/14 – Saffron Walden, UK @ Audley End House and Gardens
09/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
09/10 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *
09/13 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
09/14 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/17 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/21 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre St-Denis
09/24 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
09/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
09/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
10/01 – Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
10/05 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
10/11 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
^ = w/ Stereophonics and Catfish and the Bottlemen
* = w/ Van Morrison