Tomberlin Unveils New Album i don't know who needs to hear this...: Stream

Sarah Beth Tomberlin’s sophomore album has officially arrived. Listen to the sweeping new project, i don’t know who needs to hear this…,below.
Tomberlin recorded i don’t know who needs to hear this… with producer Philip Weinrobe at Figure 8 studios in her new home base of Brooklyn. Across the album, Weinrobe’s bass, Cass McCombs’ guitar, and Felix Walworth’s drums flesh out the singer-songwriter’s folksy musings, a fitting soundscape for an effort Tomberlin said was meant to encourage holding space for all of one’s feelings.
i don’t know who needs to hear this… clocks in at 11 tracks, including the previously released singles “happy accident” and “tap.”
Tomberlin is currently promoting the album on the road. After playing solo shows across Europe until May, she and a full band will tour with Jana Horn across North America. Ticket sales for all the dates are ongoing.
i don’t know who needs to hear this… Artwork:
i don’t know who needs to hear this… Tracklist:
01. easy
02. born again runner
03. tap
04. memory
05. unsaid
06. sunstruck
07. collect caller
08. stoned
09. happy accident
10. possessed
11. idkwntht