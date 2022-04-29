Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tomberlin Unveils New Album i don’t know who needs to hear this…: Stream

The folk singer-songwriter's second studio set

tomberlin i dont know who needs to hear this new album stream
Tomberlin, photo by Michelle Yoon
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 29, 2022 | 9:59am ET

    Sarah Beth Tomberlin’s sophomore album has officially arrived. Listen to the sweeping new project, i don’t know who needs to hear this…,below.

    Tomberlin recorded i don’t know who needs to hear this… with producer Philip Weinrobe at Figure 8 studios in her new home base of Brooklyn. Across the album, Weinrobe’s bass, Cass McCombs’ guitar, and Felix Walworth’s drums flesh out the singer-songwriter’s folksy musings, a fitting soundscape for an effort Tomberlin said was meant to encourage holding space for all of one’s feelings.

    i don’t know who needs to hear this… clocks in at 11 tracks, including the previously released singles “happy accident” and “tap.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tomberlin is currently promoting the album on the road. After playing solo shows across Europe until May, she and a full band will tour with Jana Horn across North America. Ticket sales for all the dates are ongoing.

     i don’t know who needs to hear this… Artwork:

    tomberlin i don't know who needs to hear this new album happy accident single stream tour

    i don’t know who needs to hear this… Tracklist:
    01. easy
    02. born again runner
    03. tap
    04. memory
    05. unsaid
    06. sunstruck
    07. collect caller
    08. stoned
    09. happy accident
    10. possessed
    11. idkwntht

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

psy suga that that collab new single music video psy 9th album stream

PSY and Suga Drop Party-Ready Collab "That That": Stream

April 29, 2022

future i never liked you new album stream

Future Shares New Album I Never Liked You: Stream

April 29, 2022

rammstein zeit

Rammstein Unleash New Album Zeit: Stream

April 29, 2022

regina spektor up the mountain new single stream home before and after listen pop indie rock

Regina Spektor Shares Thunderous New Single "Up the Mountain": Stream

April 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tomberlin Unveils New Album i don't know who needs to hear this...: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale