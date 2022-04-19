Toni Cornell Performs “Nothing Compares 2 U” on Corden: Watch

The late, great Chris Cornell was a master of covers, and one of his favorite songs to reimagine was Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” It’s no surprise that, much like his talent, he passed down his love of the track to his daughter Toni, who sang it on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night. Watch the young Cornell’s cover below.

Chris Cornell performed “Nothing Compares 2 U” in many live settings, but an official studio version of the cover was released on the 2020 posthumous compilation No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1. At this year’s Grammys, the song was nominated for Best Rock Performance.

Toni’s take on the classic proves just as masterful as her father’s, with lush strings accompanying her soaring, controlled vocals. It’s a fitting, emotional tribute to two late legends.

Toni Cornell has slowly been building a music career of her own in recent years. She performed “Nothing Compares 2 U” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last December, and a month later, she posted a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to Instagram. Back in 2019, meanwhile, she released her first ever original song, “Far Away Places.”

For reference, here’s Chris Cornell’s version of “Nothing Compares 2 U”: