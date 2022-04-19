Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Toni Cornell Performs “Nothing Compares 2 U” on Corden: Watch

A favorite of her father, Chris Cornell

Toni Cornell performs on Corden
Toni Cornell on Corden (CBS)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 19, 2022 | 9:12am ET

    The late, great Chris Cornell was a master of covers, and one of his favorite songs to reimagine was Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” It’s no surprise that, much like his talent, he passed down his love of the track to his daughter Toni, who sang it on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night. Watch the young Cornell’s cover below.

    Chris Cornell performed “Nothing Compares 2 U” in many live settings, but an official studio version of the cover was released on the 2020 posthumous compilation No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1. At this year’s Grammys, the song was nominated for Best Rock Performance.

    Toni’s take on the classic proves just as masterful as her father’s, with lush strings accompanying her soaring, controlled vocals. It’s a fitting, emotional tribute to two late legends.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Toni Cornell has slowly been building a music career of her own in recent years. She performed “Nothing Compares 2 U” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last December, and a month later, she posted a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to Instagram. Back in 2019, meanwhile, she released her first ever original song, “Far Away Places.” 

    For reference, here’s Chris Cornell’s version of “Nothing Compares 2 U”:

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Gang of Youths in the wake of your leave tonight show jimmy fallon performance

Gang of Youths Perform "in the wake of your leave" on Fallon: Watch

April 19, 2022

Wilco in 2001 Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Wilco Announce Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Deluxe Reissue, Perform "Poor Places" on Colbert: Watch

April 19, 2022

Orville Peck on Kimmel

Orville Peck Performs "C'mon Baby, Cry" on Kimmel: Watch

April 19, 2022

the who behind blue eyes late show stephen colbert performance cbs

The Who Perform Orchestral Version of "Behind Blue Eyes" on Colbert: Watch

April 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Toni Cornell Performs "Nothing Compares 2 U" on Corden: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale