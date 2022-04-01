Tours On Sale Today: Florence + The Machine, Interpol w/ Spoon, Kraftwerk & More

We’ve got the latest news on the live concert landscape. Here’s the most recent updates on tours going on sale this week, and how to secure tickets.

Florence + The Machine is spreading “Dance Fever.” Interpol and Spoon are co-headlining eighteen dates together. Meanwhile, Dirty Heads have mapped out a summer tour running from June through August. Get the details on these shows and more below.

Florence + The Machine: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Florence + The Machine have greatly expanded their 2022 North American tour, featuring a rotating cast of all-star openers: Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Arlo Parks, King Princess, and more.

Tickets are available to purchase starting Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Courtney Barnett’s “Here and There” Festival: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Courtney Barnett’s inaugural touring festival boasts an incredible lineup of rotating acts, including Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Wet Leg, and more. Kicking off in August, the 15-date run will also feature appearances from Snail Mail, Bartees Strange, and Alvvays, as well as Fred Armisen, Indigo De Souza, Caroline Rose, Faye Webster, and Hana Vu.

Tickets are available to purchase starting Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Interpol with Spoon: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Interpol and Spoon’s co-headlined event, dubbed the “Lights, Camera, Factions Tour,” will see the two bands heading out with special guests The Goon Sax coming along as support.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

The National: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Keeping busy between festival dates, The National will also be setting out for a headlining tour this summer. As a bonus, select shows on the trek features support from heavy-hitters Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, and Bartees Strange.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Kraftwerk: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The beloved electronic act Kraftwerk have expanded their upcoming jaunt with the addition of several more shows. Tickets for the new shows in New Brunswick, NJ, New Haven, CT, and Bentonville, AK will be available beginning today, while tickets for the previously announced shows are also still on sale. The tour marks the group’s 50th anniversary and the first shows in the US since 2016.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

The Gaslight Anthem: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The Gaslight Anthem are returning this fall for their first shows in four years. The 15-date US leg, which kicks off in April, is set to feature support from Tigers Jaw and Jeff Rosenstock.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Lykke Li: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

In support of her new album, EYEYE, Lykke Li will be hitting the road for seven nights this fall. Stretching through September and October, the autumn trek will give audiences a close-up look into what’s described as the artist’s most intimate album yet.

Tickets are available to purchase starting Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Imagine Dragons: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The upcoming jaunt for Imagine Dragons is part of the band’s expansive “Mercury World Tour,” and is billed as “the band’s biggest North American shows of their career to date.” The 20-date US leg takes place between August and September 2022 and includes stops in Boston, Toronto, Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more. AVIV, Macklemore, and Kings Elliot are set to rotate in support.

Tickets are available to purchase starting Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

ODESZA: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Odesza’s “The Last Goodbye Tour” launches this summer, and it’s the most expansive tour to date for the Grammy-nominated duo. Sylvan Esso will open the entirety of the tour, while additional support will be provided by a rotation including San Holo, Elderbrook, Ben Böhmer (Live) and Foreign Family Collective acts: ford., Gilligan Moss, and NASAYA.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Halestorm with The Pretty Reckless: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

This joint tour brings together two powerful voices in rock, and they’ll be bringing along The Warning and Lilith Czar in support. The tour kicks off July 8th and runs through an August 12th.

Halestorm will be out in support of their highly anticipated upcoming album, Back From the Dead, which arrives on May 6th. The Pretty Reckless will be touring behind their 2021 album, Death by Rock and Roll.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Switchfoot with Collective Soul: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The alt-rock double bill will make its way across the US starting in July. This year marks Collective Soul’s thirtieth anniversary, while Switchfoot have been playing for a quarter century themselves.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Dirty Heads: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Dirty Heads will be hitting the road for a headlining tour with special guests SOJA and Tribal Seeds. The summer trek will take the group throughout the country from June to August, and will tide fans over while they put the finishing touches on an upcoming studio album.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

She & Him: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, known together as She & Him, are set to tour non-holiday material for the first time in nearly a decade. “Melt Away Tour: A Tribute to Brian Wilson” will take the two across the country beginning in June, and tickets can be secured during today’s on sale.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, April 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.