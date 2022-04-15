Tours on Sale Today: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Alice Cooper, L7 & More

Get ready for a new round of live shows: We’ve got the latest news on the live concert landscape. Here’s the most recent update on tours going on sale this week, and how to secure tickets.

Ringo Starr has expanded his tour with the All Star Band. Wynonna and Naomi Judd are reuniting for their first tour in over a decade. Meanwhile, Built to Spill has mapped out an extensive tour to support a new album. Get the details on these events and how to secure tickets below.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have tacked a West Coast leg onto their 2022 international tour in support of their latest joint covers album, Raise the Roof. The new string of dates kicks off in August and wraps at the end of September, taking the two through California, Oregon, Washington, and more.

Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alice Cooper: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper is hitting the road this fall. His newly announced “Detroit Muscle” tour runs throughout the months of September and October, and takes Cooper on a packed itinerary through North America.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

L7: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Reunited grunge rockers L7 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their album Bricks Are Heavy by embarking on a nationwide tour this fall. Kicking off in Nashville on October 3rd, 17-date tour will see L7 perform Bricks Are Heavy in full for the first time ever. The tour’s itinerary also includes stops in Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, and Vancouver, as well as two nights each in New York City and Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Ringo Starr: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Ringo Starr has added 19 new dates to his upcoming North American tour, where he’ll be performing with his beloved All-Starr Band. Starr’s touring lineup includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart, and Edgar Winter, who will rejoin The All-Starr Band for the first time since 2008.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The Judds: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

This fall, Wynonna and Naomi Judd will regroup for their first tour as The Judds in over a decade. The ten-date outing — which they’re billing as “The Final Tour” — kicks off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 10th. Martina McBride will appear as a special guest on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Dashboard Confessional & Andrew McMahon: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Dubbed “Hello Gone Days,” Dashboard Confessional are headed out on another 2022 co-headlining tour, this time with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. The late-summer tour begins in July and wraps in September, hitting 26 cities in total. Armor for Sleep, Cartel, and The Juliana Theory will rotate in support.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Tim Heidecker: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Multi-talented musician and comedian Tim Heidecker will be taking his talents on the road this year in support of his new album, High School. Titled “Tim Heidecker Live! Featuring Tim Heidecker and The Very Good Band,” the upcoming trek is billed as a two-act tour of comedy and music, combining the best of both worlds for fans.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Built to Spill: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Beloved indie rock act Built to Spill will be returning to the road in support of their first album in over seven years, When the Wind Forgets Your Name (out September 9th). The extensive tour will see the act hitting over 70 dates through September, where they’ll be linking up with a stacked rotation of acts including Jawbreaker, Smoking Popes, and Irene Tu, Prism Bitch, Itchy Kitty, Wetface, and more.

Tickets are now available via Ticketmaster.