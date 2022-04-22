Tours On Sale Today: Rosalía, Bob Dylan, Wet Leg, Stray Kids

Looking up to fill up your concert calendar over the next few months? We’ve got the latest info on tickets going on sale today and how to secure tickets. International superstar Rosalía will be making her way through 15 countries. Bob Dylan is living up to the promise of the “Never Ending” tour with some new dates. K-pop act Stray Kids are returning to North America for the first time in over two years. Get the scoop on these tours and more below.

Rosalía: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Following the success of her luminous album Motomani, Rosalía will be working through fifteen countries across 46 tour stops. On top of what is sure to be an incredible show, the artist is also offering VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, specially designed merchandise, commemorative concert ticket designed by Rosalía, and more. Find ticket options and lock in seats on Ticketmaster today.

Bob Dylan: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

This May, the legendary artist will be moving through a new West Coast leg of dates. The newly added trek will take the singer-songwriter through Portland, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, San Diego, and beyond.

A public on-sale begins today, Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Lock in tickets on Ticketmaster.

Wet Leg: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

British duo Wet Leg will be hitting the road for their first headlining tour. The swiftly rising indie duo will travel the US between runs in the United Kingdom, festival appearances, and an opening gig for Florence + the Machine. Tickets for Wet Leg go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Stray Kids: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

In their first world tour in over two years, K-pop group Stray Kids are finally giving North American audiences the chance to experience a live show. The US leg of the tour will take the act through Chicago, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Seattle. Lock in tickets beginning at 3:00 p.m. eastern time, and plan to enter the virtual ticketing queue ahead of time for what is sure to be a competitive on-sale. It all goes down on Ticketmaster.

Black Label Society x Anthrax: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Two metal veterans are gearing up for a co-headlining tour this summer, where they’ll be joined by Hatebreed in support. The trek will take the groups across the U.S. throughout July and August, and will feature Anthrax celebrating their (pandemic-delayed) 40th anniversary with fans in person. Get tickets to the massive metal event on Ticketmaster beginning at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Wiz Khalifa x Logic: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

The two rappers are joining forces for a co-headlining tour this summer. The 28-date trek will feature support from a rotating cast of special guests, including DJ Drama, former XXL Freshman 24KGoldn, Fedd The God and C Dot Castro. Tickets go on sale today at 10:00 a.m. local time, and can be secured via Ticketmaster.