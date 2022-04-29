Tours On Sale Today: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, The B-52s, Stevie Nicks, and More

We’ve got your latest round of concerts going on sale today, and this week’s collection includes some can’t-miss artists.

Stevie Nicks will be headlining a solo outing this summer. Lizzo is bringing a very “SPECIAL” outing to the road, and Lil Nas X is heading out on his very first tour. Find details on these tours and how to secure tickets below.

Lizzo: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Lizzo recently announced a North American tour in support of her highly anticipated album, SPECIAL. The 25-date arena tour kicks off in September, and features support from fellow pop/R&B artist Latto for the duration of the outing. Secure this hot ticket when public on-sale begins at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Lil Nas X: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

It’s hard to believe MONTERO was the debut album for our 2021 Artist of the Year, and even harder to believe that his recently announced tour will be his first. The “Long Live Montero Tour” will hit fourteen cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Nashville, Miami, and Los Angeles, and more. General on-sale begins today, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

The B-52s: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Rock legends B-52s have announced a farewell tour — or at least one they’ve described as “their last tour on planet earth.” After kicking things off in Seattle, they’ll make their way through Washington, DC, Chicago, and two-night stands in New York, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. General on-sale to this final outing kicks off today, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Crowded House: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Crowded House founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with producer/keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn, and drummer Elroy Finn, will embark on a 21-date tour in September, their first such outing in North America in 12 years. The itinerary includes shows in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Nashville, Denver, and Los Angeles, among other cities, before wrapping in Vancouver on October 3rd. Tickets go on sale starting at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Stevie Nicks: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Stevie Nicks is heading out on a brief solo headlining tour prior to a busy summer and fall full of festival appearances. Mostly concentrated on the west coast, the trek includes Nick’s only standalone performances aside from stops at Colorado’s Red Rocks and Washington’s The Gorge in May. Don’t miss the chance to see her onstage and lock in tickets today at 10:00 a.m. local time, over on Ticketmaster.

Karol G: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Latin trap queen Karol G recently announced her 2022 “$trip Love Tour,” which takes her to 30 cities across North America. The trek runs from early September to the end of October, and tickets can be secured via Ticketmaster beginning at 10:00 a.m. local time today, Friday, April 29th.

Iceage: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Iceage will embark on a co-headlining tour with Earth this fall. The cross-country trek will begin September 21st and includes stops in Brooklyn, Washington DC, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and San Francisco before closing out the tour in Seattle on October 15th. Tickets will be available to purchase starting Friday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Local Natives: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Local Natives have announced the “Inside an Hourglass” tour, their first live excursion in three years. “Inside an Hourglass” kicks off July 29th at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Quebec. From there, Local Natives have stops at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Outside Lands in San Francisco, and Outlandia Festival in Bellevue, Nebraska, as well as headlining dates in cities like Los Angeles, Austin, Washington, D.C., and New York. Tickets become available on April 29th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Maroon 5: Get Tickets via Ticketmaster

Maroon 5 will keep the “Memories” coming into 2022 with a new set of North American dates this summer. This year, the band also celebrates the 20th anniversary of their breakout smash debut album, Songs About Jane, as they continue to tour the globe in support of their 2021 effort, Jordi. Secure tickets over on Ticketmaster today, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

