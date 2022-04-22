Travis Scott Resurfaces on Southside and Future Collab “Hold That Heat”: Stream

Save for owners of Kanye West’s Stem Player, fans haven’t heard new music from Travis Scott since the November 2021 tragedy at Astroworld. Today, the Houston rapper has resurfaced on “Hold That Heat,” a collab between Future and 808 Mafia producer Southside.

Over one of Southside’s signature woozy trap beats, Travis celebrates being one of the most successful rappers in the game with lyrics like, “One of the top of the barrel/ Number one, get all the zeros.” A clip of “Hold That Heat” leaked online last summer, so it’s likely that Travis added in his lines about spending “six months down out in Cabo” recently. Collaborators like Wheezy have spoken about traveling there to work with him for a while now.

Future closes out the track with the hedonist rhymes fans have come to expect: “I got a main bitch but I mingle, yeah/ I’m drowning these pills with some lean, yeah/ The hook on the chopper, Kareem, yeah/ I’m poppin’ these bitches like a bean, yeah.” Watch the Philip Andelman-directed video below.

“Hold That Heat” is Travis’ first widely released track since the deadly Astroworld Festival. Earlier this year, he guested on Kanye’s Donda 2 cut “Pablo,” but like the rest of the album, it’s only available on Stem Player.

However, Travis has recently started appearing in the public eye once again, performing at a pre-Oscars party late last month and appearing to tease his upcoming album Utopia with a series of billboards near Coachella. Over the weekend, he also performed at a Coachella after-party.

Travis is still facing a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit brought forth by victims of the tragedy, for which he has denied responsibility on multiple occasions. Earlier this year, the FBI announced they had joined the Houston Police Department in their ongoing investigation. Last month, Scott launched Project HEAL, a philanthropic initiative aiming to “make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be.”

