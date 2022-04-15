Trixie Mattel Serves Up New Single “C’mon Loretta”: Stream

Game, set, match. Trixie Mattel has released her new single “C’mon Loretta” along with its charming tennis-themed music video. Watch it below.

“You took the dizzy road to love/ All in, worse or for better/ Here we go again, c’mon Loretta,” Mattel sings on the buzzy ode to country great Loretta Lynn. “Singin’ songs ’bout runnin’ the show/ But your heart’ll never let him go.”

Meanwhile, the campy visual finds the drag queen perfecting her serve in a game of tennis loosely inspired by Billie Jean King’s “Battle of the Sexes” match against Bobby Riggs in 1973 — though that famous exhibition didn’t quite end in death by a flaming overhead shot.

“I wanted this song to be a fun little ditty, like The Strokes-meets-the story of Loretta Lynn,” Mattel shared in a statement. “For the video, I really wanted to give a nod to women’s tennis, something I discovered and fell in love with on a very hungover day. Sometimes the best ideas come from a hangover!”

Watch the delightful music video for “C’mon Loretta” after the jump.

The track serves as the latest preview of the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 winner’s upcoming dual studio set, The Blonde & Pink Albums, which follows 2021’s “Hello Hello” and the recent Shakey Graves collaboration “This Town.” The album, which is expected to drop sometime in early June via PEG Records, will also feature a duet with Michelle Branch, titled “White Rabbit.”

Last year, Mattel teamed up with fellow rising gay icon Orville Peck for an update of Johnny Cash and June Carter’s iconic 1967 duet “Jackson,” which was featured on her 2021 EP Full Coverage Vol. 1.

