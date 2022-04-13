Menu
Disney Announces New TRON Soundtrack Vinyl Reissues

Fresh pressing of Wendy Carlos' original score, Daft Punk's sequel soundtrack, and an album of remixes all arrive in May

daft punk tron legacy reconfigured soundtrack vinyl reissues
Daft Punk in Tron: Legacy (Disney)
April 13, 2022 | 11:28am ET

    In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original TRON movie, Disney has announced new vinyl pressings of all the franchise’s soundtrack albums. This includes the soundtracks to 1982’s TRON and 2010’s TRON: Legacy, as well as the 2011 remix album, TRON: Legacy Reconfigured. All three arrive on heavyweight vinyl on May 27th via UMC/Walt Disney Records.

    The release marks the first vinyl pressing of Wendy Carlos’ original TRON soundtrack. In keeping with the film’s sci-fi theme, Carlos — who had previously composed the scores to A Clockwork Orange and The Shining — collaborated with Annemarie Franklin in mixing an analog Moog synthesizer, a GDS digital synthesizer, and non-electronic pieces performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The original soundtrack comes on standard black vinyl, and also features Journey’s cult classic contributions, “1990’s Theme” and “Only Solutions.”

    When TRON: Legacy premiered in 2010, Daft Punk stepped up to take Carlos’ spot, crafting their first and only film score. The French duo recorded the soundtrack with an 85-piece orchestra at London’s AIR Studios, and channeled the likes of Max Steiner, Bernard Herrmann, John Carpenter, Vangelis, Maurice Jarre, and Carlos herself in its creation. The soundtrack debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, making it the band’s first Top 10 album in the U.S.

    A year after the release of TRON: Legacy, a remix album arrived under the name TRON: Legacy Reconfigured. The soundtrack featured reworkings of Daft Punk’s songs by artists like M83, Avicii, Boys Noize, Moby, and Paul Oakenfold, and it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic chart. Both TRON: Legacy and TRON: Legacy Reconfigured arrive on 2xLP vinyl.

    Check out the tracklist for each of the TRON reissues below, and pre-order the vinyl here. Daft Punk previously reissued their TRON: Legacy soundtrack in 2020 in a collaboration with Mondo.

    TRON Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:
    Side A
    01. Creation of TRON
    02. Only Solutions (Journey)
    03. We’ve Got Company
    04. Wormhole
    05. Ring Game and Escape
    06. Water Music and Tronaction
    07. TRON Scherzo
    08. Miracle and Magician
    09. Magic Landings
    10. Theme from TRON
    11. 1990’s Theme (Journey)

    Side B
    01. Love Theme
    02. Tower Music – Let Us Pray
    03. Light Sailer
    04. Sea of Simulation
    05. A New TRON and the MCP
    06. Anthem
    07. Ending Titles

    TRON: Legacy Tracklist:
    LP1 – Side A
    01. Overture
    02. The Grid
    03. The Son of Flynn
    04. Recognizer
    05. Armory
    06. Arena
    07. Rinzler
    08. The Game Has Changed
    09. Outlands

    LP1 – Side B
    01. Adagio For TRON
    02. Nocturne
    03. End of Line
    04. Derezzed
    05. Fall
    06. Solar Sailer
    07. Rectifier
    08. Disc Wars

    LP2 – Side C
    01. C.L.U.
    02. Arrival
    03. Flynn Lives
    04. TRON Legacy (End Titles)
    05. Finale

    LP2 – Side D
    01. Sea of Simulation
    02. Encom Part II
    03. Encom Part I
    04. Round One
    05. Castor
    06. Reflections
    07. Sunrise Prelude

    TRON: Legacy Reconfigured Tracklist:
    LP1 – Side A
    01. Derezzed (Remixed by The Glitch Mob)
    02. Fall (Remixed by M83 VS Big Black Delta)
    03. The Grid (Remixed by The Crystal Method)
    04. Adagio for TRON (Remixed by Teddybears)

    LP1 – Side B
    01. The Son of Flynn (Remixed by Ki:Theory)
    02. C.L.U. (Remixed by Paul Oakenfold)
    03. The Son of Flynn (Remixed by Moby)
    04. End of Line (Remixed by Boys Noize)

    LP2 – Side C
    01. Rinzler (Remixed by Kaskade)
    02. Encom Part 2 (Remixed by Com Truise)
    03. End of Line (Remixed by Photek)

    LP2 – Side D
    01. Arena (Remixed by The Japanese Popstars)
    02. Derezzed (Remixed by Avicii)
    03. Solar Sailer (Remixed by Pretty Lights)
    04. TRON Legacy (End Titles) [Remixed by Sander Kleinenberg]

