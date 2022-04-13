In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the original TRON movie, Disney has announced new vinyl pressings of all the franchise’s soundtrack albums. This includes the soundtracks to 1982’s TRON and 2010’s TRON: Legacy, as well as the 2011 remix album, TRON: Legacy Reconfigured. All three arrive on heavyweight vinyl on May 27th via UMC/Walt Disney Records.
The release marks the first vinyl pressing of Wendy Carlos’ original TRON soundtrack. In keeping with the film’s sci-fi theme, Carlos — who had previously composed the scores to A Clockwork Orange and The Shining — collaborated with Annemarie Franklin in mixing an analog Moog synthesizer, a GDS digital synthesizer, and non-electronic pieces performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra. The original soundtrack comes on standard black vinyl, and also features Journey’s cult classic contributions, “1990’s Theme” and “Only Solutions.”
When TRON: Legacy premiered in 2010, Daft Punk stepped up to take Carlos’ spot, crafting their first and only film score. The French duo recorded the soundtrack with an 85-piece orchestra at London’s AIR Studios, and channeled the likes of Max Steiner, Bernard Herrmann, John Carpenter, Vangelis, Maurice Jarre, and Carlos herself in its creation. The soundtrack debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, making it the band’s first Top 10 album in the U.S.
A year after the release of TRON: Legacy, a remix album arrived under the name TRON: Legacy Reconfigured. The soundtrack featured reworkings of Daft Punk’s songs by artists like M83, Avicii, Boys Noize, Moby, and Paul Oakenfold, and it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic chart. Both TRON: Legacy and TRON: Legacy Reconfigured arrive on 2xLP vinyl.
Check out the tracklist for each of the TRON reissues below, and pre-order the vinyl here. Daft Punk previously reissued their TRON: Legacy soundtrack in 2020 in a collaboration with Mondo.
TRON Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:
Side A
01. Creation of TRON
02. Only Solutions (Journey)
03. We’ve Got Company
04. Wormhole
05. Ring Game and Escape
06. Water Music and Tronaction
07. TRON Scherzo
08. Miracle and Magician
09. Magic Landings
10. Theme from TRON
11. 1990’s Theme (Journey)
Side B
01. Love Theme
02. Tower Music – Let Us Pray
03. Light Sailer
04. Sea of Simulation
05. A New TRON and the MCP
06. Anthem
07. Ending Titles
TRON: Legacy Tracklist:
LP1 – Side A
01. Overture
02. The Grid
03. The Son of Flynn
04. Recognizer
05. Armory
06. Arena
07. Rinzler
08. The Game Has Changed
09. Outlands
LP1 – Side B
01. Adagio For TRON
02. Nocturne
03. End of Line
04. Derezzed
05. Fall
06. Solar Sailer
07. Rectifier
08. Disc Wars
LP2 – Side C
01. C.L.U.
02. Arrival
03. Flynn Lives
04. TRON Legacy (End Titles)
05. Finale
LP2 – Side D
01. Sea of Simulation
02. Encom Part II
03. Encom Part I
04. Round One
05. Castor
06. Reflections
07. Sunrise Prelude
TRON: Legacy Reconfigured Tracklist:
LP1 – Side A
01. Derezzed (Remixed by The Glitch Mob)
02. Fall (Remixed by M83 VS Big Black Delta)
03. The Grid (Remixed by The Crystal Method)
04. Adagio for TRON (Remixed by Teddybears)
LP1 – Side B
01. The Son of Flynn (Remixed by Ki:Theory)
02. C.L.U. (Remixed by Paul Oakenfold)
03. The Son of Flynn (Remixed by Moby)
04. End of Line (Remixed by Boys Noize)
LP2 – Side C
01. Rinzler (Remixed by Kaskade)
02. Encom Part 2 (Remixed by Com Truise)
03. End of Line (Remixed by Photek)
LP2 – Side D
01. Arena (Remixed by The Japanese Popstars)
02. Derezzed (Remixed by Avicii)
03. Solar Sailer (Remixed by Pretty Lights)
04. TRON Legacy (End Titles) [Remixed by Sander Kleinenberg]