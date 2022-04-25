Ty Segall Announces New Album Hello, Hi, Shares Title Track: Stream

Allow Ty Segall to welcome you to his new album. The psych-rocker’s 14th studio LP, Hello, Hi, is due out July 22nd via Drag City, and as a preview, he shared its rousing title track today. Additionally, Segall has unveiled a run of tour dates across North America and Europe for Summer 2022.
Segall made Hello, Hi mostly by himself alone at his home. As a result, the record is billed as his “most relaxed and complete production to date,” contemplating themes of life, free will, and the human experience. Per usual, Segall’s masterful guitar work takes the forefront, seamlessly flitting between grungy riffs and peaceful acoustic strums. Pre-orders are ongoing.
But just because Hello, Hi was made largely in solitude doesn’t mean Segall’s energy is compromised. “Hello, Hi” is a ferocious rager and an absurdist love song. “And when I’m crawling in bed/ You’re my multi-layer comforter,” Segall sings in-between blasts of hypnotic noise. Listen to “Hello, Hi” and see the album’s artwork and tracklist below.
Segall’s tour begins on June 14th in Tuscon, Arizona. The 29-date trek will take him and The Freedom Band through iconic US venues like Austin’s Mohawk, Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, New York City’s Brooklyn Steel, and Minneapolis’ First Avenue before leaping across the pond for appearances at Green Man Festival in the UK, Way Out West Festival in Gothenburg, and more. Check the full schedule below the jump, and you can grab tickets for the headlining gigs now over at Ticketmaster.
Hello, Hi marks Segall’s follow-up to last year’s surprise album Harmonizer.
Hello, Hi Artwork:
Hello, Hi Tracklist:
01. Good Morning
02. Cement
03. Over
04. Hello, Hi
05. Blue
06. Looking at You
07. Don’t Lie
08. Saturday Pt. 1
09. Saturday Pt. 2
10. Distraction
Ty Segall 2022 Tour Dates:
06/14 – Tuscon, AZ @ 191 Toole
06/15 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
06/18 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
06/19 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks Presents at 1104 Decatur
06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
06/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
06/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/27 – Boston, MA @ Royale
06/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
07/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
07/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/14 – Martigny, CH @ Palp Festival
08/15 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
08/17 – Zandvoort, NE @ Rapa Nui
08/18 – Mezieres, FR @ Le Cabaret Vert Charleville
08/19 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Festival Paredes de Coura
08/20 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival
08/21 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/24 – Le Havre, FR @ Magic Mirrors
08/25 – Bordeaux, FR @ Square Dom Bedos
08/26 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27
08/27 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party