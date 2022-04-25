Menu
Ty Segall Announces New Album Hello, Hi, Shares Title Track: Stream

Plus, he's mapped out an extensive US tour

Ty Segall, photo by Denée Segall
April 25, 2022 | 12:40pm ET

    Allow Ty Segall to welcome you to his new album. The psych-rocker’s 14th studio LP, Hello, Hi, is due out July 22nd via Drag City, and as a preview, he shared its rousing title track today. Additionally, Segall has unveiled a run of tour dates across North America and Europe for Summer 2022.

    Segall made Hello, Hi mostly by himself alone at his home. As a result, the record is billed as his “most relaxed and complete production to date,” contemplating themes of life, free will, and the human experience. Per usual, Segall’s masterful guitar work takes the forefront, seamlessly flitting between grungy riffs and peaceful acoustic strums. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    But just because Hello, Hi was made largely in solitude doesn’t mean Segall’s energy is compromised. “Hello, Hi” is a ferocious rager and an absurdist love song. “And when I’m crawling in bed/ You’re my multi-layer comforter,” Segall sings in-between blasts of hypnotic noise. Listen to “Hello, Hi” and see the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

    Segall’s tour begins on June 14th in Tuscon, Arizona. The 29-date trek will take him and The Freedom Band through iconic US venues like Austin’s Mohawk, Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, New York City’s Brooklyn Steel, and Minneapolis’ First Avenue before leaping across the pond for appearances at Green Man Festival in the UK, Way Out West Festival in Gothenburg, and more. Check the full schedule below the jump, and you can grab tickets for the headlining gigs now over at Ticketmaster.

    Hello, Hi marks Segall’s follow-up to last year’s surprise album Harmonizer.

    Hello, Hi Artwork:

    ty segall hello hi new album artwork

    Hello, Hi Tracklist:
    01. Good Morning
    02. Cement
    03. Over
    04. Hello, Hi
    05. Blue
    06. Looking at You
    07. Don’t Lie
    08. Saturday Pt. 1
    09. Saturday Pt. 2
    10. Distraction

    Ty Segall 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/14 – Tuscon, AZ @ 191 Toole
    06/15 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
    06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    06/18 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
    06/19 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks Presents at 1104 Decatur
    06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    06/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
    06/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
    06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    06/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    06/27 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    06/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    06/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    07/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    07/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    07/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
    07/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar
    08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
    08/14 – Martigny, CH @ Palp Festival
    08/15 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
    08/17 – Zandvoort, NE @ Rapa Nui
    08/18 – Mezieres, FR @ Le Cabaret Vert Charleville
    08/19 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Festival Paredes de Coura
    08/20 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival
    08/21 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
    08/24 – Le Havre, FR @ Magic Mirrors
    08/25 – Bordeaux, FR @ Square Dom Bedos
    08/26 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27
    08/27 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

