Ty Segall Announces New Album Hello, Hi, Shares Title Track: Stream

Allow Ty Segall to welcome you to his new album. The psych-rocker’s 14th studio LP, Hello, Hi, is due out July 22nd via Drag City, and as a preview, he shared its rousing title track today. Additionally, Segall has unveiled a run of tour dates across North America and Europe for Summer 2022.

Segall made Hello, Hi mostly by himself alone at his home. As a result, the record is billed as his “most relaxed and complete production to date,” contemplating themes of life, free will, and the human experience. Per usual, Segall’s masterful guitar work takes the forefront, seamlessly flitting between grungy riffs and peaceful acoustic strums. Pre-orders are ongoing.

But just because Hello, Hi was made largely in solitude doesn’t mean Segall’s energy is compromised. “Hello, Hi” is a ferocious rager and an absurdist love song. “And when I’m crawling in bed/ You’re my multi-layer comforter,” Segall sings in-between blasts of hypnotic noise. Listen to “Hello, Hi” and see the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Related Video

Segall’s tour begins on June 14th in Tuscon, Arizona. The 29-date trek will take him and The Freedom Band through iconic US venues like Austin’s Mohawk, Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, New York City’s Brooklyn Steel, and Minneapolis’ First Avenue before leaping across the pond for appearances at Green Man Festival in the UK, Way Out West Festival in Gothenburg, and more. Check the full schedule below the jump, and you can grab tickets for the headlining gigs now over at Ticketmaster.

Hello, Hi marks Segall’s follow-up to last year’s surprise album Harmonizer.

Hello, Hi Artwork:

Hello, Hi Tracklist:

01. Good Morning

02. Cement

03. Over

04. Hello, Hi

05. Blue

06. Looking at You

07. Don’t Lie

08. Saturday Pt. 1

09. Saturday Pt. 2

10. Distraction

Ty Segall 2022 Tour Dates:

06/14 – Tuscon, AZ @ 191 Toole

06/15 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

06/17 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

06/18 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

06/19 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks Presents at 1104 Decatur

06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

06/22 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

06/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/27 – Boston, MA @ Royale

06/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

07/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

07/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/14 – Martigny, CH @ Palp Festival

08/15 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

08/17 – Zandvoort, NE @ Rapa Nui

08/18 – Mezieres, FR @ Le Cabaret Vert Charleville

08/19 – Paredes de Coura, PT @ Festival Paredes de Coura

08/20 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival

08/21 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/24 – Le Havre, FR @ Magic Mirrors

08/25 – Bordeaux, FR @ Square Dom Bedos

08/26 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27

08/27 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

