UPSAHL Announces 2022 North American Headlining Tour

The singer-songwriter is currently opening for Fletcher across Europe

UPSAHL, photo by Aubree Estrella
UPSAHL, photo by Aubree Estrella
April 22, 2022 | 1:57pm ET

    UPSAHL is ready to continue her very first headlining tour across North America in Fall 2022.

    On Friday, the pop singer announced the latest round of dates in support of 2021’s Lady Jesus, with 17 shows this fall beginning September 29th at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana, California. From there, the artist will hit cities like Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, and Chicago before heading west again to wrap up the tour with an October 22nd show at The Roxy in Los Angeles.

    Tickets go on sale today and are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

    The trek isn’t the only touring UPSAHL will do this year, either. She’s currently opening for Fletcher on the you ruined new york city for me singer’s tour across Europe and the UK, which launched last night in Stockholm. The jaunt includes stops in Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Glasgow, and Dublin through May 15th, when it wraps at London’s 02 Kentish Town Forum.

    In January, Consequence named the singer-songwriter one of 15 rising acts to watch in 2022. Last October, UPSAHL broke down her debut album track by track exclusively for Consequence, saying, “Lady Jesus is an energy — a way of life. Lady Jesus is unbothered, fiercely independent, and generally, a badass. Lady Jesus can be dressed to the nines, the life of the party, or can be chilling in sweatpants, hanging with friends. Lady Jesus can be anybody.”

    UPSAHL 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/21 — Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand ^
    04/22 — Oslo, NO @ Vulkan Arena ^
    04/23 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Small ^
    04/25 — Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan ^
    04/26 — Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus ^
    04/28 — Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten ^
    04/29 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine ^
    05/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg MAX ^
    05/02 — Brussels, BE @ AB Ballroom ^
    05/03 — Paris, FR @ Alhambra ^
    05/05 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz ^
    05/06 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Galvanisers ^
    05/07 — Dublin, IE @ Academy ^
    05/09 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy ^
    05/10 — London, UK @ O2 Shepherds Bush Empire ^
    05/11 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute ^
    05/13 — Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy ^
    05/15 — London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum ^
    09/29 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
    09/30 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues (Voodoo Room)
    10/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    10/03 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
    10/04 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    10/05 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s
    10/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl
    10/08 — Nashville, TN @ The End
    10/10 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
    10/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    10/13 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
    10/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
    10/16 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
    10/17 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
    10/18 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
    10/21 — Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield
    10/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

    ^ -= w/ Fletcher

